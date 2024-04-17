Yan Xiaonan recounts dangerous UFC 300 rear-naked choke sequence: ‘I was close but not completely out’

Yan Xiaonan was visibly dazed and woozy as she rose to her feet at the end of Round 1 during the UFC 300 co-main event but says at no point was she totally unconscious.

Caught in a Zhang Weili rear-naked choke attempt, Xiaonan (17-4 MMA, 8-3 UFC) was saved by the bell then struggled to get to her corner. Referee Jason Herzog took a close look but didn’t deem the title challenger unable to continue.

“I was close, but not completely out,” Xiaonan told MMA Junkie on Wednesday through a translator. “I saw the clock on the cage side and knew there were only a few seconds left. I signaled to the referee that I was OK, but with only one hand to defend, the choke was tightening. When the bell rang, I knew I had to stand up to show I could continue. I was wobbly but managed to make it to my corner.”

The unusual sequence and the officiating that accompanied it frenzied some viewers. When Xiaonan’s cornerman pressed his finger under her nose, UFC 300 commentators Daniel Cormier and Joe Rogan mentioned on the broadcast the possibility of smelling salt being used – though they later clarified they ultimately did not think it transpired, after all.

“He put his finger under my nose and pressed,” Xiaonan said. “Honestly, I was so focused on my cornermen talking that I didn’t notice much else. And I also asked my corner which round is next? Second? Because I kind of couldn’t remember it at that moment.”

For now, Xiaonan hits the reset button. What the oddsmakers listed as a likely lopsided affair turned out to be a competitive contest that earned her props from many around the MMA community, including UFC CEO Dana White.

Weili (25-3 MMA, 9-2 UFC) went on to win by unanimous decision. The next move hasn’t been figured out, but Xiaonan maintains her enthusiasm coming out of her first UFC title challenge.

“I’ll keep training and fighting the top contenders the UFC gives me, with the goal of fighting for the title again,” Xiaonan said. “And, if the UFC considers a women’s BMF belt, count me in!”

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 300.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie