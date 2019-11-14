Yahoo Sportsbook, powered by BetMGM, launches Thursday

A view of the MGM Grand hotel and casino in Las Vegas. On Thursday, Yahoo Sportsbook powered by BetMGM will launch. (Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports/Getty Images)

Betting on sports has never been more accessible to fans.

In late October, a partnership between Yahoo Sports and BetMGM was announced. The partnership promised to power sports betting for Yahoo Sports, making it easier than ever for fans to place a wager on games.

On Thursday, that idea becomes tangible with the launch of Yahoo Sportsbook.

Yahoo Sportsbook, powered by BetMGM, will allow fans to view odds in multiple sports. Users of legal age in the state of New Jersey can click through the odds to place bets on BetMGM.

Sports gambling continues to grow in ways that were not possible even a couple of years ago.

19 states have legal sports gambling

Earlier this month Colorado voters passed Proposition DD, which made sports gambling legal in the state. Colorado is the 19th state to legalize sports betting. In 2018 the United States Supreme Court overturned a federal ban on sports gambling, which allowed states to decide whether to make sports betting legal. That opened up a number of possibilities.

While clicking through odds to place wagers on BetMGM will be available only in New Jersey to start, the launch announcement for Yahoo Sportsbook said it will “soon become available to fans in other states where sports betting is legal.”

Fans not in New Jersey can view all the free and paid games on the Yahoo Fantasy platform. And fans in New Jersey can take advantage of a promotional offer, using a $10 deposit to claim $100 in free bets on BetMGM.

First look at Yahoo Sportsbook

Here’s a glimpse at how Yahoo Sportsbook will appear to users:

For years, Nevada was the only state that had legal sports betting. Sports betting outside of Nevada was done in the shadows. With new laws, that’s not the case anymore. More than half of the United States are expected to have legalized sports gambling in the next couple years.

The start of Yahoo Sportsbook on Thursday is the next big development in that booming market.

