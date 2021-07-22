Yahoo Fantasy Plus is now available for the 2021 football season

We love all fantasy sports, but it's hard to argue which of them is the most popular; football is king. And because it's king, we've been working hard to maximize your experience for the upcoming NFL season.

Yahoo Fantasy Plus is a subscription service that enhances the fantasy experience by providing a series of exclusive tools and today, we’re proud to announce that Fantasy Plus is available for the 2021 fantasy football season!

Check out some of our exclusive features for the season:

DRAFT

Position ranks: The draft is the most fun, exciting and nerve-wracking part of the season. Unlock position ranks to help break any coin flip decisions and make sure you have the most data available to draft a winner. This is the first feature but we have more coming soon (see below).

IN-SEASON

Research assistant: You know how, during the season, you find yourself having to choose who to sit and who to start? There’s no worse feeling than watching a benched player go off. The research assistant feature exclusive to Fantasy Plus subscribers can help you make the smartest lineup decision possible. A player comparison tool with specific data points — recommendation, position rank, percentage rostered and started by diamond players — to help with all of your sit/start and add/drop decisions

Trade hub: A centralized location where you can see every team's strengths and weaknesses, and get some suggested trade partners based on those insights. No more trying to shoot ill-informed trade offers at leaguemates. With the Trade Hub, you get in-depth analysis of your team and those of your league mates, your top three trade partners, and information on the most traded players across fantasy leagues.

OTHER

Premium newsletter: Want an even bigger edge? We’re launching our weekly newsletter, Get To The Points from Yahoo Fantasy, featuring next-level advice and analysis you won’t find anywhere else, included with your Yahoo Fantasy Plus subscription.

COMING SOON

Expert ranks: Composite and individual rankings from the Yahoo Fantasy analysts as well as trusted partner Rotowire in the draft client and research assistant

Increased team cap: If you are one of those people who reach the limit of 8 teams, you are in luck, because subscribers will have the ability to have 16 teams

Start optimal players: Imagine bypassing research and eliminating player-ties with just one click. That one click will maximize your lineup for every matchup, making sure that the highest-ranked players for a given week are in your starting lineup.

Advanced stats: Go beyond the box score and traditional stat categories to take your player analysis to the next level using unique data like Passing Pocket Time, Receiving Yards after Contact, Rushing Broken Tackles, and many more!

We’ll be launching Fantasy Plus for fantasy basketball and fantasy hockey (included in your subscription) — stay tuned!

We're going to keep innovating and evolving Yahoo Fantasy Plus to make it better and better. Take advantage now for $25/year and unlock these exclusive features on all platforms for all fantasy games. You can also check the features out during a 7-day free trial.

Start your Yahoo Fantasy Plus journey today, and don't forget to join a fantasy football league with us, too.

We look forward to a great season!