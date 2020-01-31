Yahoo Fantasy Baseball is now open: See what's new for 2020 and sign up to play

Baseball season is almost here, and we’re excited to make this year better than ever. Thursday marks the launch of Yahoo Fantasy Baseball for 2020, and we’re proud to once again be the official Fantasy Commissioner Game of MLB.com.

We know you’ve been waiting to make your Fantasy Baseball plans. The wait is over — sign up today! New to fantasy? Need a refresher on how to play? We have you covered.

Yahoo Fantasy will also help you get ready to draft with advice from some of the best analysts in the business, including Andy Behrens, Dalton Del Don and Scott Pianowski.

[Batter up: Join or create a Yahoo Fantasy Baseball league for free today]

In the coming days and weeks, our crew will have draft rankings, position primers, divisional previews, sleepers, busts, breakout candidates and so much more. Let our analysts do the work and you reap the rewards.

But the draft is just the beginning of Fantasy Baseball. We’ll keep you up to speed all season long with waiver wire advice, emerging trends, prospects to stash and our ground-breaking Fearless Forecast series with hundreds of player predictive videos each week so you can stay ahead of the competition.

And be sure to follow us on Twitter and Facebook for ongoing fantasy tips for both season-long and Daily Fantasy.

As for the 2020 version of our game, everything you love is back, along with these great new features:

Free Agent Acquisition Budget (FAAB)

For Pro and Public leagues: Continuous waivers with free-agent acquisition budget (FAAB) will now be used to claim players instead of Free Agents.

You will make claims to add players for the next day, as usual. However, claims are resolved by prices paid and ties are broken by waiver priority.

This is much fairer than awarding players to the first manager to make the claim. Sorry West Coasters, we have to be fair to everyone.

Updated Scoring Settings

Updated points-only and head-to-head points-league scoring will add more value to batters.

The new scoring settings are nearly the same as those used in Yahoo Daily Fantasy.

Deeper Prospect Poll

We have added the top 15-plus prospects for every MLB team to the player pool.

Chat improvements

We have added image upload, GIFs, and reactions to league chat. Stay tuned for more enhancements throughout the season.

New default innings limits for pitchers

The default innings limit for pitching categories in head-to-head (H2H) leagues has increased from seven to 15 (in weekly leagues). Daily lineup leagues will have a limit of 20 innings.

Yahoo Cup

Yahoo Cup is a free, season-long Daily Fantasy League with weekly and overall prizes.

More to Come

Stay tuned! We will be rolling out more good stuff heading into the start of the season.

Now go sign up for Yahoo Fantasy Baseball and start prepping for the 2020 season. Good luck!