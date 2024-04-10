Yahoo DFS Basketball: Who to Play, Who to Avoid for 4/10

We have an eight-game slate on tap Wednesday after a massive Tuesday ledger. As we inch closer to the final day of the regular season, the picture gets a bit murkier with respect to playing time on both contending and non-contending teams. Nevertheless, with 16 teams in action, we still have an ample player pool to work with.

As customary, we'll highlight multiple advantageous positional matchups to exploit at each position for your Yahoo Fantasy lineups, as well as a good trio of candidates that may be best to steer clear of due to a combination of circumstances/salary.

Guards

Damian Lillard, MIL vs. ORL ($42): Giannis Antetokounmpo is now out for the remainder of the regular season due to the calf injury he suffered against the Celtics on Tuesday, putting Lillard firmly in play Wednesday. The veteran guard boasts a 35.9 percent usage rate and is averaging just under 50 Yahoo points per 36 minutes without his teammate on the floor. Lillard has a ceiling well north of 50 Yahoo points as well, making his salary a relative bargain if he plays a full allotment of minutes against a Magic team surrendering 48.8 Yahoo points per contest to PGs in the last 15 games.

Jordan Goodwin, MEM at CLE ($13): The Grizzlies are limping to the 2023-24 finish line in both a figurative and literal sense, considering the avalanche of injured players they've been saddled with. Goodwin has been one of the recent beneficiaries of all the absences, scoring 26.1 to 39.3 Yahoo points in his last six games. Goodwin is shooting an impressive 38.9% from 3-point range in that span while averaging a well-balanced 12.0 points, 10.8 rebounds and 5.0 assists per contest, making him an excellent value play at his salary.

ALSO CONSIDER: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, OKC vs. SAN ($56)

Guard to Avoid

Dejounte Murray, ATL vs. CHA ($48): It seems somewhat risky to steer clear of Murray after he just produced 72.1 Yahoo points against the Heat on Tuesday, but there are definitely extenuating circumstances at play Wednesday. For one thing, the primary reason Murray racked up that jaw-dropping production was largely due to the fact the Hawks pushed the Heat into double overtime, and he therefore played 49 minutes. Murray also emerged with a quad injury that has him listed as questionable, and to top it off, Trae Young is reportedly likely to return from his finger injury Wednesday. The combination of all those factors makes Murray a pretty easy Avoid candidate if he's suiting up.

Forwards

Jalen Williams, OKC vs. SAN ($35): Williams offers solid exposure to the Thunder at a reasonable salary in a favorable matchup, one that may see the Spurs play without Victor Wembanyama due to rest. Williams has tallies of 48 and 60.8 Yahoo points in his last four games alone, and he clearly boasts an impressive ceiling for his salary. Williams has posted totals of 35.5 and 39.7 Yahoo points in his last two games versus San Antonio, and the Spurs check in allowing 49.8% shooting to power forwards, as well as 50.8 Yahoo points per contest to fours in the last seven games.

Nikola Jovic, MIA vs. DAL ($10): I'm off the higher-salaried Heat players on Wednesday after their double-overtime battle against the Hawks on Tuesday, but Jovic certainly makes for a low-risk investment with ample ability to outpace his salary. The second-year forward is averaging a solid 11.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest in the last 11 games, eclipsing 20 Yahoo points on six occasions during that span. There's a possibility at least one front-line Heat player gets a night of rest Wednesday as well, which would up Jovic's appeal even further.

ALSO CONSIDER: Khris Middleton, MIL vs. ORL ($31)

Forward to Avoid

Kevin Durant, PHO at LAC ($47): Naturally, KD's name and the "Avoid" label normally don't go together, but the fact is the star big man's salary is simply too high for his likely output. Durant has scored 40.2 Yahoo points or less in five of his last six games, and he'll be playing his third game in four nights Wednesday after playing 38 and 40 minutes in his the first two contests during that span. Kawhi Leonard could also return for Los Angeles on Wednesday, and even with the defensive wizard out Tuesday, Durant scored just 31.4 Yahoo points in those 40 minutes on the first night of the back-to-back set.

Centers

Naz Reid, MIN at DEN ($22): I'm in favor of saving some dollars at center Wednesday, and Reid's presence is a big reason why. Karl-Anthony Towns won't return until at least Friday, according to latest reports, meaning Reid, who's scored 31.2 to 53.7 Yahoo points in four of his last five games, should get at least one more start at power forward. Reid did get ejected against the Wizards on Tuesday, but that should only leave refreshed Wednesday for the marquee matchup against a Nuggets team the Wolves are fighting for the top seed in the West. Denver is also allowing 47.9 Yahoo points per game to power forwards in the last 30 games, giving Reid even more appeal.

Noah Clowney, BKN vs. TOR ($13)

Clowney makes for an intriguing value play for tournaments, considering he's scored 22.5 to 37.5 Yahoo points in his last three games. Clowney should be back on the bench Wednesday with Nic Claxton expected to return from his ankle injury, but the former's two best games during that aforementioned brief stretch came with him working on the second unit. The Raptors are also ranked No. 29 in offensive efficiency allowed to frontcourt players (90.4) and No. 27 in that category against second-unit players (44.6), giving Clowney's outlook a boost.

ALSO CONSIDER: Chet Holmgren, OKC vs. SAN ($33); Daniel Gafford, DAL at MIA ($21)

Center to Avoid

Bam Adebayo, MIA vs. DAL ($40): There are enough center candidates on the eight-game slate Wednesday to avoid a big man that just played 48 minutes Tuesday night in the double-OT win over the Hawks. Adebayo also logged 37 minutes Sunday against the Pacers, and given what point of the season it is, it's very possible he's running on a bit of fumes Wednesday despite a reasonably favorable matchup.