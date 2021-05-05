Yahoo Cup PGA DFS Picks: The Wells Fargo Championship

Looking for a way to learn PGA DFS without jumping in with both feet? We have a perfect solution for you. This year, Yahoo and Yahoo Fantasy are offering a $10,000 freeroll called the “Yahoo Cup.” This contest awards a winner for weekly events and one winner at the end of the season who has the most cumulative points. That winner will receive $1,000.

Ultimately, winning the Yahoo Cup comes down to picking the right golfers. Today I will provide my top three value plays based on Yahoo salary, a couple of lineup fill-ins and two different lineup variations for building lineups this week at the Wells Fargo Championship.

Transparency Corner

Right or wrong, it’s important to keep track of how the picks performed the week prior. Here are the players that were touted in this article a week ago and how they finished at The Valspar Championship. To say the least, it wasn’t my greatest lineup, and my fourth-best value, Keegan Bradley, ended up coming in second and failed to make the article. We will bounce back this week.

Doug Ghim (Missed Cut)

Keith Mitchell (Dead Last, Shot 82 on Sunday)

Peter Uihlein (57th)

Top Three Values for The Wells Fargo Championship

Kyle Stanley ($20)

It has been a nice run of form for Stanley. While he is typically known for his ball striking, Stanley has been doing a little bit of everything over the last few starts. He struggled with his irons last week, which was the first time he lost on the approach in over a month, so it is reasonable to gamble on that being an anomaly. At minimum salary, Stanley opens up the remaining cap to fill with a couple of stud golfers.

Of golfers at the minimum salary this week, Stanley projects to be the second-highest scorer, with 35.5 projected points. Be sure to check out the full set of the Awesemo expert PGA DFS projections here.

Justin Suh ($20)

Finishing eighth or better will earn Suh temporary membership in the PGA Tour. That will allow him to get unlimited sponsor invites the rest of the season. This tournament is the last of his remaining exemptions. That motivation could be a confidence booster for the Wells Fargo, and Awesemo projects Suh as a top-20 value among all golfers teeing up this week.

Matt Wallace ($25)

Wallace has put together a nice five-week stretch on the Tour that includes five made cuts and one top-five finish. This week’s course, Quail Hollow, demands a full set of skills, and Wallace has proven he is capable of gaining in all categories when his form is right. His salary is also cheaper than golfers like Doc Redman and Erik van Rooyen. Among all golfers with salaries below $30, Wallace’s 43.6 projected Yahoo fantasy points rank second in the Awesemo model.

PGA DFS Yahoo Cup Lineup Fill-ins

Jon Rahm ($47)

Viktor Hovland ($45)

Joaquin Niemann ($39)

PGA DFS Yahoo Cup Lineup Builds

Aggressive Build

Pairing all three of the top values together gives one the ability to get in three studs to this lineup. While this build does not allow for rostering any three golfers in the field, it’s as close as it can be — the only exceptions are Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas and Bryson DeChambeau.

Conservative Build

For those who aren’t keen on betting on the unproven Suh this week, starting with a more balanced build should allow for making a quality lineup without having to take on too many risks.

