Yadier Molina lives every catcher's worst nightmare after foul tip on 102 mph pitch

Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina has a well-earned reputation as one of the toughest players in MLB, but this was a little too much for the veteran.

With Kris Bryant batting in the ninth inning of the Cardinals’ game against the Cubs on Saturday, a foul tip from Bryant led to an errant ball going just below Molina’s glove and into an, um, unfortunate area. Namely, his groin. Molina eventually had to leave the game after being surrounded by his teammates in clear pain, replaced by Francisco Pena at catcher.

You can observe Molina’s pain below:

Yadier Molina has exited the game. pic.twitter.com/ryrFmDc60p — Deadspin (@Deadspin) May 5, 2018





Any pitcher in the Majors can throw hard enough to make this kind of thing a painful experience, but unfortunately for Molina, he had just about the worst pitcher possible on the mound. That would be young reliever Jordan Hicks, who has recently made headlines for usurping the title of baseball’s hardest throwing pitcher from Aroldis Chapman.

The speed behind this specific pitch: a 101.5 mph sinker, as measured by Statcast (we have finally found a good use for Statcast). The foul tip certainly took some kinetic energy off the ball while redirecting, but it was still just about the worst pitch possible to the worst place possible.

Get well soon, Yadi.

