XFL betting, odds: Backing the Vipers to cover in a showdown with Sea Dragons

The 2023 XFL season is approaching the end with Week 10 on deck before the semifinals and championship week close out the year. It’s a big week for the playoff picture. While there are four games on deck, there’s one that offers the most value.

Vegas Vipers +8.5 at Seattle Sea Dragons, OV/UN 47

In order for Seattle to secure a playoff spot, the Sea Dragons will need to win and keep the Vipers from scoring more than 25 points. It’s a delicate week for the Seattle franchise after the tragic loss of DE Chris Smith, who passed away suddenly earlier this week at just 31 years old.

I like Seattle to get the win but Vegas to cover. Vipers quarterback Jalen McClendon has started the last three games. While his starts haven’t translated to wins, he’s definitely given a boost to the Vipers offense, throwing for 672 yards with a 7.4 average and completing 67% of his passes. Most importantly, he has five touchdown passes to zero interceptions.

The Seattle defense may be getting a bit more respect than deserved having played a one-dimensional Battlehawks offense in Week 9. The Sea Dragons gave up four passing touchdowns to Defenders in Week 8 and played the second-worst scoring offense in the Renegades in Week 7.

Combine McClendon’s passing ability with his rushing ability (128 rushing yards in three games), plus the ground attack from running back Rod Smith, and the Vipers offense is more than capable of hanging with the Sea Dragons. An upset is less likely, but a tight contest is on the table.