Xfinity Series playoff field set after Bristol regular-season finale

The 12-driver NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs field is set after Friday night’s regular-season finale at Bristol Motor Speedway.

AJ Allmendinger sealed the regular-season championship over defending series champion Austin Cindric by battling Cindric to the line for the win at Bristol, earning 15 extra playoff points heading into the postseason. The No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet driver earned four victories in the regular season, which included Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Michigan International Speedway and Bristol.

Below are the 12 drivers who make up the 2021 Xfinity Series Playoffs:

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet (four wins)

Austin Cindric, No. 22 Team Penske Ford (five wins)

Justin Allgaier, No. 7 JR Motorsports Chevrolet (two wins)

Noah Gragson, No. 9 JR Motorsports Chevrolet (two wins)

Justin Haley, No. 11 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet (one win)

Daniel Hemric, No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota (on points)

Jeb Burton, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet (one win)

Harrison Burton, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota (on points)

Myatt Snider, No. 2 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet (one win)

Brandon Jones, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota (on points)

Jeremy Clements, No. 51 Jeremy Clements Racing Chevrolet (on points)

Riley Herbst, No. 98 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford (on points)

The seven-race playoff stretch kick off on Sept. 25 with the Alsco Uniforms 302 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, 7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN/NBC Sports App, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

The format includes three rounds. The Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval (Oct. 9) serves as the Round of 12 elimination race when the playoff field dwindles down to eight drivers. An additional four drivers will be eliminated after the Round of 8 finale at Martinsville Speedway (Oct. 30) and the Championship 4 field will be set for the season finale at Phoenix Raceway (Nov. 6).