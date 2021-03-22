Xenophobic comment directed at Illinois' Kofi Cockburn after loss in men's NCAA tournament

Another Big Ten men's basketball player has shared racist social media comments directed at him after his team lost in the NCAA Tournament.

Illinois center Kofi Cockburn shared on Instagram a xenophobic comment directed at him on an unknown social media post Sunday, not long following the No. 1-seeded Fighting Illini's second-round loss to Loyola Chicago.

"Go back home ya bum," the comment said. "(Expletive) lost to Loyola. Go sit your monkey (expletive) on the couch."

Cockburn — who was born in Kingston, Jamaica and moved to the Queens, New York in 2014 — captioned the post: "I blame his parents."

After Oral Roberts upset Ohio State in the first round on Friday, Buckeyes big man E.J. Liddell posted screenshots of vulgar messages and threats he has received

Illinois' Kofi Cockburn watches the final moments of Illinois' loss to Loyola Chicago in the second round of the men's NCAA tournament.

Along with screenshots of the threats and insults, Liddell wrote "Honestly, what did I do to deserve this? I'm human." And "Comments don't get to me but I just wanna know why. I've never done anything to anyone in my life to be approached like this."

The program planned on notifying the authorities.

Contributing: Adam Jardy, Columbus Post-Dispatch

Follow Chris Bumbaca on Twitter @BOOMbaca.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Illinois' Kofi Cockburn shares racist post directed at him after loss