Xavier Worthy visits with Colts on Friday

Are the Colts looking to add some speed in this month's draft?

It's certainly a possibility, based on their latest reported pre-draft visit.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, former Texans receiver Xavier Worthy is meeting with Indianapolis on Friday.

Worthy set a new scouting combine record with a 4.21 40-yard dash. He was a two-time, first-team All-Big 12 selection in his three seasons with the Longhorns, catching 75 passes for 1,014 yards with five touchdowns in 2023. In all, he had 197 receptions for 2,755 yards with 26 TDs in his three years. Plus, he averaged 14.1 yards per punt return on 40 attempts in his collegiate career.

The Cardinals and Bears have also had reported pre-draft visits with Worthy.

Indianapolis has the No. 15 overall pick in the first round.