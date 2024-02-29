Xavier Thomas top 5 in the 40-yard dash for defensive ends at the 2024 NFL Combine

The 2024 NFL Combine has kicked off, with former Clemson defensive end Xavier Thomas getting the opportunity to showcase what he can bring to the table with his athleticism at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Thomas ended up with the 4th fastest 40 times at the position, running an unofficial time of 4.63 seconds on his first and a 4.64 on his second. His official time was 4.62.

A strong 40-yard dash from Thomas, expectations are that he will be even faster at his pro day. It initially looked like he may have been injured during the combine, but he took to Twitter to explain why he didn’t look 100%.

Not injured, Cramped up in warm ups and tried to run through the cramps, calves locked up on me at beginning of both runs unfortunately. Will re run at pro day. — Xavier Thomas (@atxlete) February 29, 2024

During his career with the Tigers from 2018-23, Thomas recorded 133 tackles (34.0 for loss), nine pass breakups, six forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries over 61 career games (30 starts). An explosive athlete, Thomas will look toward his pro day now, where he can really shine.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire