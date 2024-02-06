Xavier Musketeers begin Big East home stretch against Villanova Wildcats

After a grueling road stretch that wrapped up a win over DePaul on Saturday, Xavier now opens up a stretch with three of its next four games at home starting on Wednesday against Villanova.

Xavier came up short at Villanova on Jan. 3 in a low-scoring rock fight at Finneran Pavilion. Both teams shot under 40% from the field and combined to go just 15-of-48 from beyond the arc.

Villanova escaped with a one-point win after a pair of game-winning attempts from Desmond Claude missed the mark. Villanova has lost six of eight since while Xavier is over .500 in Big East play for the first time all season.

Here's everything to know about Wednesday's pivotal matchup of two NCAA Tournament hopefuls.

Xavier vs. Villanova scouting report

Tip: Wednesday, 7 p.m., Cintas Center (10,224)

TV: FS1

Ratings: Xavier is No. 37 in KenPom and Villanova is No. 38. Xavier is at No. 47 in the NCAA Net Rankings and Villanova is No. 45.

Series history: It's a rivalry Villanova has dominated, improving to 18-4 all-time against Xavier after the win in January. Villanova has won three straight at Cintas dating back to Xavier's 66-54 over the then-ranked No. 17 Wildcats in 2019.

Kyle Neptune is in his second season as the head coach at Villanova.

Villanova Wildcats scouting report

Record: 12-10 (5-6 Big East)

Head coach: Kyle Neptune (29-27 at Villanova, second season)

Offense: 73 ppg

Defense: 67.6 ppg

Overview: Villanova was 4-1 in Big East play following a 25-point route of DePaul on Jan. 12, but the Wildcats dropped five-straight after that as head coach Kyle Neptune's seat got hot among the Wildcat faithful.

When it needed it most, Villanova got a potential season-saving 68-50 win over Providence on Sunday. When all else fails, Villanova can still turn to its defense to grind out wins. Against the Friars, Villanova held Providence to just 15-of-51 shooting (29.4%) and 7-of-33 from 3-point range (7-of-33).

Villanova's defense is No. 32 in KenPom in overall efficiency and No. 39 in defensive rebounding. Offensively, Villanova is No. 56 in efficiency and rarely turn the ball over or crash the glass, opting instead to get back on defense to slow down up-tempo teams like Xavier from breaking the game open in transition. The Wildcats are eighth in the Big East in three-point shooting (32.8%) despite chucking up the second-most triples per game (27.9).

In January's matchup, Villanova's starters combined for just 38 points on 12-of-39 shooting. The difference was made off the bench with Brendan Hausen hitting four 3-pointers and Hakim Hart scoring 14.

Fifth-year Wildcat Eric Dixon leads the Wildcats in scoring at 15.9 points per game and Tyler Burton leads in rebounding (7).

Villanova's Justin Moore returns to Cintas Center

Villanova fifth-year guard Justin Moore has averaged 12.8 points per game in his Wildcat career. Moore missed nearly a month with a knee sprain, including the win over Xavier. Since returning Jan. 12, Moore has averaged only 8.8 points a night.

Moore matches up with the Musketeers for the first time since scoring 25 on 10-of-13 shooting in a 64-63 win over Xavier last February.

Villanova Wildcats forward Eric Dixon (43) is averaging 15.9 points per game.

Projected lineup

(Pos., Height, Stats)

Mark Amstrong (G, 6'2", 8.4 ppg)

TJ Bamba (G, 6'5", 10.5 ppg)

Justin Moore (G, 6'5", 10.5 ppg)

Tyler Burton (F, 6'7", 8.5 ppg)

Eric Dixon (F, 6'8", 15.9 ppg)

VILLANOVA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 3: Desmond Claude #1 of the Xavier Musketeers shoots the ball against Jordan Longino #15 of the Villanova Wildcats in the first half at Finneran Pavilion on January 3, 2024 in Villanova, Pennsylvania.

Xavier Musketeers scouting report

Record: 12-10 (6-5 Big East)

Head coach: Sean Miller (159-67 at Xavier, seventh season)

Offense: 77.1 ppg

Defense: 73 ppg

Overview: Both teams are trying to improve their at-large NCAA Tournament chances. According to the latest ESPN Bracketology projections, both teams have work to do with Villanova being one of the last four out. The UC Bearcats moved to No. 30 in the NCAA Net Rankings after its road win at Texas Tech, giving Xavier a third Quadrant 1 victory (Saint Mary's, Providence).

In the next four games, Xavier has two chances at a Quadrant 1 win (vs. Creighton, at Seton Hall) and a pair of Quadrant 2 opportunities, starting with Villanova on Wednesday.

Xavier leading from the back

The trio of Xavier guards who represented the Musketeers in Manhattan for Big East Media Day in October are leading the club in a big way. Claude, Dayvion McKnight and Quincy Olivari are the team's leading scorers and combined for 60-plus points over the last two games.

In Xavier's 12 wins this season, that trio is averaging to combine 51 points. That number drops to 42.4 points in its 10 losses.

Xavier Musketeers forward Gytis Nemeiksa (50) rises to the basket over St. John's Red Storm guard Chris Ledlum (8) in the first half of a college basketball game between the St. John's Red Storm and the Xavier Musketeers, Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024, at Cintas Center in Cincinnati.

Projected lineup

(Pos., Height, Stats)

Dayvion McKnight (G, 6'0", 11.7 ppg)

Quincy Olivari (G, 6'3", 19.1 ppg)

Desmond Claude (G, 6'6", 16.2 ppg)

Gytis Nemeiksa (F, 6'7", 6.4 ppg)

Abou Ousmane (F, 6'10", 7.7 ppg)

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Big East basketball: Xavier Musketeers host Villanova Wildcats