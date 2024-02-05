Xavier Musketeers guard Quincy Olivari named Big East Player of the Week

Xavier men's basketball head coach Sean Miller got his wish.

Miller, speaking to reporters after Xavier's 93-68 win over DePaul Saturday night, said he hoped Quincy Olivari would be named the Big East Player of the Week for his performance in Chicago.

That came to fruition Monday afternoon when Olivari received the honor after leading Xavier to a pair of Big East wins last week. Olivari was also named the Naismith Trophy Player of the Week, according to a press release.

Olivari averaged 33 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 3.5 steals in wins over St. John's and DePaul. Olivari scored eight of his 23 points in the final two minutes to help Xavier pull away from St. John's 88-77 on Wednesday. Three days later, Olivari scored a career-high 43 points against DePaul at Wintrust Arena in Chicago to go with 10 rebounds.

Xavier Musketeers guard Quincy Olivari scored a career-high 43 points to go with 10 rebounds against DePaul at Wintrust Arena in Chicago on Saturday.

Olivari's 43 points were the most scored by a Big East player this season and the most by a Big East player in a conference game since DePaul's Max Strus scored 43 against St. John's in 2019.

He tied a career-high with seven 3-pointers against the Blue Demons and was the first Musketeer to score 40-plus in a game since 2017. Olivari now leads the Big East in scoring (19.1 points per game), 3-pointers per game (3.1) and 3-point field goal percentage (45.4%).

Olivari became the seventh Musketeer to score 40-plus points in a game, joining Steve Thomas (five times), Bob Quick (40 vs. Marquette in 1968), Trevon Bluiett (40 vs. UC in 2017), Gene Smith (45 vs. Georgetown in 1952), Byron Larkin (45 vs. Loyola of Chicago in 1986) and David West (47 vs. Dayton in 2003). Thomas holds Xavier's all-time single-game scoring record with 50 against Detroit on Jan. 6, 1964, at Schmidt Fieldhouse.

