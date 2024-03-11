Xavier McKinney agrees to four-year deal with Packers

The Packers are set to make a big addition to their secondary.

Agent David Mughuleta confirmed that his client Xavier McKinney has agreed to sign with the Packers as a free agent. It's a four-year deal for McKinney that is worth $68 million.

The Packers saw Darnell Savage agree to a deal with the Jaguars earlier in the day and they have a couple of other safeties headed for free agency, so McKinney fits a clear need.

McKinney spent the last four seasons with the Giants and there was chatter that the team might use a transition tag on him before the deadline to do so earlier this month, but they passed and McKinney is now set to make more than he would have under those terms. He started every game for the Giants last year and had 116 tackles, three interceptions, a forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries.