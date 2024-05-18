Wyomissing and Twin Valley secure wins in District 3 Class 2A girls lacrosse playoffs

May 17—No. 5 Wyomissing 15, No. 12 Red Land 9

Wyomissing senior Mackey Lentz scored a team-high four goals and had one assist to help lead the Spartans to a win over Red Land in a District 3 Class 2A girls lacrosse first-round matchup on Friday at Wyomissing.

Sophomore Kacey Maggs scored two goals and had a team-high five assists for Wyomissing.

The Spartans (15-4) led 4-1 after the first quarter and had a 5-3 lead at halftime. Wyomissing outscored the Patriots 6-3 in the third to pull away with the victory.

Freshman Karley Hyde scored three goals and had a team-high six draw controls and sophomore Molly Macrina also scored three goals. Sophomore goalie Skylar Maggs made seven saves to help preserve the lead for the Spartans.

With the win, the Spartans will play at fourth-seeded York Catholic (15-2), which had a bye in the first round, in a quarterfinal on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

No. 7 Twin Valley 17, No. 10 West Shore Christian 2

Twin Valley got off to a hot start and kept its foot on the gas Friday night in a District 3 Class 2A girls lacrosse first-round matchup, as the Raiders defeated West Shore Christian at Twin Valley.

The Raiders (15-6) led 10-0 after the first quarter and 13-1 at halftime. Twin Valley outscored West Shore Christian 3-1 in the third quarter.

Sophomore Ellie Kaplan scored three goals and had a team-high six assists to help lead the two-time reigning champion Raiders. Senior Anna Givens scored a game-high four goals and had one assist for Twin Valley.

Senior Amelia Wood scored three goals and had three assists and junior Kylie Duke scored three goals and had two assists.

With the win, Twin Valley will face second-seeded Susquehannock (14-1) in the quarterfinals on Tuesday at 5 p.m. at Dallastown.