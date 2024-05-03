‘WWE Backlash’ 2024 Livestream: How to Watch Rhodes vs. Styles Online

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

WWE Backlash 2024 is here and the wrestling event is already turning out to be one of the most anticipated events of the season. Cody Rhodes will be put to the test as he defends his world championship title after winning one of the biggest WrestleMania matches to date. Now, he is set to go up against AJ Styles this Saturday (May 4) during the 2024 edition of WWE Backlash.

Some star-studded guests are already rumored to be in attendance at the event including John Cena, who Sports Illustrated reported was already in Lyon, France, where the event will be taking place.

Keep reading to learn more about the event including how to watch WWE Backlash online.

What Is WWE Backlash 2024? Date, Time, Location

WWE Backlash is one of the biggest wrestling events produced and hosted by WWE. Last year, the event even saw Bad Bunny trade the stage for the wrestling ring in a match against Damian Priest at 2023 WWE Backlash, which took place in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Now, for the first time ever, the wrestling event will head overseas to Lyon, France where Rhodes vs. Styles will take place. The main event is expected to air starting at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday (May 4).

Last-minute tickets are still available to buy online through Ticketmaster and StubHub with prices starting at around $72 a ticket. If you can’t find any travel deals to attend the wrestling event in person, then you can still stream WWE Backlash online at home through Peacock.

How to Stream WWE Backlash Online

Rhodes vs. Styles will be streaming exclusively through Peacock, which means you’ll need a subscription in order to watch the matches online. If you already have a Peacock subscription, then you can watch the WWE Backlash matches for free when you log into your account.

Don’t have Peacock? The streaming platform doesn’t have a free trial but it does come with a variety of plans starting at just $5.99 a month for the ad-supported plan or you can go ad-free with Peacock’s Premium Plus package for $11.99 a month. If you’re a student, you can take advantage of Peacock’s student discount that gets you a membership for just $1.99 a month.

International viewers should use a VPN like ExpressVPN or NordVPN to watch WWE Backlash from home.

Along with access to WWE Backlash, a subscription to Peacock will provide you with access to the streamer’s entire content library including more WWE events, Premier League, IndyCar and other sports as well as exclusive and original shows from Peacock, NBC and Bravo like Poker Face, Bel-Air, Bupkis, Mrs. Davis, Inside, The Best Man: The Final Chapters, Vanderpump Rules and The Voice.

Is WWE Backlash a Pay-Per-View Event?

Unlike some WWE events, which require a pay-per-view stream, the 2024 WWE Backlash event isn’t a PPV match this time. However, it is being aired only on Peacock. That means if you don’t have a Peacock subscription you won’t be able to watch Rhodes vs. Styles or any of the other matches on the fight card.

How to Watch WWE Backlash on TV

You can watch WWE Backlash on TV through the Peacock app or on a smart device like a laptop, tablet or phone. From there, just log into your account and you’ll have instant access to the fights once they start at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday.

What Is the WWE Backlash 2024 Fight Card?

