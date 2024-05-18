WSL title perfect end to Hayes' unique story

Emma Hayes has won 14 major trophies and the Community Shield with Chelsea [Getty Images]

Emma Hayes is used to winning the Women's Super League with Chelsea - but nobody could have written this script better.

Ending a hugely successful 12-year career with Chelsea by picking up a fifth successive title with a 6-0 thrashing of Manchester United at Old Trafford is the definition of a fairytale goodbye.

Just two weeks before, rivals Manchester City looked to have one hand on the trophy as they led Arsenal 1-0 in the 88th minute.

Their dramatic 2-1 defeat, followed swiftly by Chelsea's stunning 8-0 win over Bristol City, suddenly swung the title in favour of Hayes' side - and they never looked back.

When it came down to it on the final day of the season, Chelsea looked every inch a team which knows nothing but success.

When the full-time whistle blew, and Chelsea's substitutes jumped on Hayes before sprinting on to the pitch to celebrate, it was an eruption of emotion.

Hayes, who now leaves Chelsea to manage the US women's national team, had won again.

"I've been in Manchester City's position. If we had been in City's position, had they lost to Liverpool, we definitely would have won the next game," said Hayes afterwards, sporting a T-shirt bearing the words 'it's never over'.

"So forgive me for thinking that City should have won the title, I'm not doubting that."

Pausing every few minutes to take a swig from a bottle of beer as she reminisced over her time at the club, there was one overriding feeling of emotion.

"I'm so tired. I really mean it. I'm just exhausted from 12 years, not just 90 minutes of football," added Hayes.

"I don't know anyone who does it for that length of time, 12 years, but I'm always so grateful for the players and what they've done for me and the club."

'I can't believe we've won the title'

The exhaustion had hit Hayes seven months before when she announced her departure, and it has been a long goodbye.

At Old Trafford she seemed to take in every minute, responding to prompts from fans asking what the score was by putting up her hand to signal their 5-0 lead.

She let out a roar of celebration when Johanna Rytting Kaneryd made it 2-0 within eight minutes and encouraged noise from her supporters when news of Aston Villa's equaliser against Manchester City came through.

She even had time to take in the magnitude of her achievements, with this latest trophy her 14th in an illustrious Chelsea career.

"I did spend time in the second half looking at the Sir Alex Ferguson stand, the 27 years, the volume of trophies, the quotes around the stadium, the history," said Hayes.

"I missed my drink with Sir Alex afterwards. He was waiting for me and I’m absolutely gutted. He rang me before I came in [for the media conference].

"I’m sorry Sir Alex, I was really looking forward to that glass of red wine."

The whole afternoon in Manchester felt like one big celebration, not just for Hayes, but for the success of the club in the past decade.

Legendary forward Fran Kirby came off the bench to score the final goal - a fitting end to her Chelsea career.

The away fans chanted "champions of England, five times in a row, you’ll never sing that" as the minutes ticked away and Hayes would look up and smile.

When the whistle eventually went and players sprinted past her to celebrate, captain Millie Bright ran the other way, jumping up and embracing her manager.

Minutes later, Hayes would get pushed towards the fans by USA striker Catarina Macario, urging her to take the plaudits.

Hayes, embarrassed, did so reluctantly but pointed to the badge on her shirt and waved her arms in the air.

"You can tell Cat [Macario] is the American as she’s not afraid of that. I’m British!" said Hayes.

"If I wasn’t a football manager that had to do a press conference every three days, I’m that person in a social circle that sits in the corner.

"I find some of this job really hard as I just want a quiet life. That’s one of the things I’m most looking forward to."

On the other side of the pitch, Manchester United paraded the FA Cup they won the previous week, but this was not their moment.

This was Hayes' fairytale ending and she lifted the trophy with Bright before heading down the tunnel to take that phone call from Ferguson.

It was the perfect ending to a unique story and was just reward for Chelsea's persistence in a season that threw up endless challenges.

"That’s why this is the best title. We’re not stupid, we know we weren’t at our best," added Hayes.

"I’m sorry, but I don’t think you guys realise how hard it is to win and win and win.

"We’ve played significantly more games over the last five years and I think it took its toll on our senior players.

"I almost can’t believe we’ve won the title, I can’t believe it."