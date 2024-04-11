WSL to be broadcast on Sky Sports and BBC again in 2024/25

(Action Images via Reuters)

The Women’s Super League will continue to be broadcast on Sky Sports and BBC Sport next season after the women’s professional game agreed an extension with the television studios over their broadcast rights partnership.

Following a three-year agreement that began with 2021/22 campaign, both broadcasters have committed to another season of televising games from the top tier of women’s professional football in England.

Sky will show up to 44 matches from the WSL on Sky Showcase, across various Sky Sports channels and on streaming service NOW, while BBC Sport will have the option to show up to 22 games across BBC One, BBC Two, BBC Red Button and BBC iPlayer.

This comes off the back of a record-breaking campaign for the WSL, with peak and average audience numbers having been regularly surpassed throughout the season. Those viewing figures are aided by Manchester City and Chelsea being locked in a battle for the title with just three points separating the teams though Emma Hayes’ champions have a game in hand on City.

Nikki Doucet, the CEO for the WSL and Barclays Women’s Championship, said: “We are very pleased that Sky Sports and BBC Sport are continuing their broadcast rights partnership with us for a further season.

“The past three years have been incredibly exciting for the women’s game. Each broadcaster’s coverage of the Barclays Women’s Super League has helped to take the game to another level and open it up to new audiences, and we’re looking forward to seeing that continue and momentum build as we move into a standalone entity.”

Sky Sports Managing Director, Jonathan Licht, added: “It’s a hugely exciting time for women’s football in this country.

“Extending our partnership with the Barclays Women’s Super League with more matches than any other broadcaster is fantastic news for Sky Sports customers.

“Audiences have increased hugely over recent years and we’re proud of our contribution to the growth of the game and women’s sport more broadly, showing 70% of all live action last year on our channels.”

While Interim Director of BBC Sport, Philip Bernie, said: “Women’s football has reached unprecedented heights, with the Lionesses’ huge international successes at the Women’s Euros and World Cup, and a terrific contest for this season’s WSL title.

“We are pleased that BBC Sport will continue to showcase the great excitement of our domestic league by extending our partnerships with the Women’s Super League.”