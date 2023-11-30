Wright State opens Horizon League play with impressive home win

The Wright State Raiders could not miss Wednesday night as they opened the Horizon League season with a 103-74 win over IUPUI at the Nutter Center.

>>Wright State basketball player eligible this season after receiving waiver from NCAA

The Raiders shot 61% from the field and had five players score in double figures.

WSU missed its first six shots to start the game but ended the first half by making 20 of its last 29 shots. They led, 43-28, at halftime.

Tanner Holden scored 13 of his 26 points in the first half and went 11 of 14 from the field. He also grabbed six rebounds and had four steals and three assists.

Brandon Noel notched his first double-double of the season, 17 points and 10 rebounds. Trey Calvin added while A.J. Braun scored 11 points. Drey Carter scored double figures for the first time in his career finishing with 12 points and seven rebounds off the bench.

The Raiders improved to 3-4 this season.

Wright State plays at Davidson on Saturday afternoon at Belk Arena in Davidson, NC.

Tip-off is at 3 p.m.

🎥We finish tonight's win with 5 Raiders in double figures scoring, led by Tanner Holden's 26 points and a double-double from Brandon Noel with 17 points, 10 rebounds. Roll those highlights! #RaiderUP | #RaiderFamily pic.twitter.com/OVTGf0EThx — Wright State Men’s Basketball (@WSU_MBB) November 30, 2023