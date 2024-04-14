Wrexham secures promotion with magnificent 6-0 victory as Ryan Reynolds hails ‘ride of our lives’

Celebrity owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney could not have written a better Hollywood script since taking over Wrexham AFC in February 2021.

The Welsh club earned its second consecutive promotion, this time to League One - English football’s third tier – following a 6-0 win over Forest Green Rovers on Saturday at the Racecourse Ground in Wrexham, Wales.

Following the final whistle, fans of the club rushed the field to celebrate their return to the division for the first time in 19 years.

With the win, Wrexham trails Stockport by four points for the League Two title, though the league leader has played one game fewer.

“A few years ago, if you told me I would be crying tears of joy over a football match taking place in North Wales, you would be Rob McElhenney,” Reynolds wrote in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Congrats to Wrexham and to my co-chairman in crime. Double up the town! This is the ride of our lives.”

McElhenney added on X, “No words.”

The popularity of Wrexham has risen in recent years partly as a result of the success of the FX docuseries “Welcome to Wrexham,” which will be heading into its third season next month.

Wrexham is now two promotions away from the English Premier League, with the Championship – English football’s second tier – the next aim.

The Welsh club will look to continue its quest for a League Two championship when it next plays on April 20 against Crewe Alexandra at The Mornflake Stadium in Crewe, England

