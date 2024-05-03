Wrexham confirm eight departures while partying in Las Vegas as Ryan Reynolds’ club prepare for League One

Wrexham have been promoted to League One (Jacob King/PA Wire)

Wrexham have confirmed the departure of a number of key figures as the club prepares for life in League One.

Owned by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, the Welsh side secured back-to-back promotions by finishing second spot in League Two to return to the English third tier for the first time in 19 years.

Another elevation is likely to lead to another reshaping of Phil Parkinson’s squad, with a summer of spending last year enabling Wrexham to continue their climb.

Any possible incomings will be balanced by a number of outgoings, and Luke Young and Ben Tozer among those not offered new deals at the end of a contract.

Young has been at Wrexham since 2018 but will now have to seek pastures new, with club captain Tozer another eye-catching name not renewing with the club.

Aaron Hayden, Rob Lainton, Callum McFadzean, Jordan Tunnicliffe, Owen Cushion and Dan Davies are the other senior squad members who have been released.

Veteran striker Steven Fletcher, capped 33 times by Scotland, has been offered a new deal, though, alongside Mark Howard and Adam James.

Luke Young is one of those leaving Wrexham (Getty Images)

James McClean, meanwhile, will also remain in Wales having had an automatic option to extend his contract triggered.

“I’d like to thank all the players for their efforts over the last few years,” said manager Parkinson. “They’ve all played a part in our success and I’d like to wish them all the best for the future.

“The professionalism shown by all the lads has been excellent, and likewise those who have not been playing as regularly still play an important part with their attitudes and standards off the pitch.

“Ben Tozer and Luke Young have not had as much game time in the last few months, but as club captain and first-team captain they have showed great leadership for the club.”

The squad have been enjoying a trip to Las Vegas to celebrate promotion after a similar trip was paid for by their Hollywood owners last year.

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney own Wrexham (Getty Images)

Wrexham have also confirmed the departure of chief executive Fleur Robinson, who had been in day-to-day charge of the club for the last three years.

“It has been a privilege to lead Wrexham as CEO for past three years,” said Robinson. “I am proud that I leave the club in a much better position on and off the pitch than when I arrived.”