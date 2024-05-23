WR Zay Jones guaranteed more than $1.1M in deal with Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals expect wide receiver Zay Jones to make the finals and make an impact on the 2024 season. His one-year deal, reported initially as worth up to $4.25 million, is really a one-year deal worth a little more than $2 million but includes more than $1.1 million in guarantees.

According to Over the Cap, the Cardinals gave him $500,000 to sign and has $650,000 of his 2024 salary of $1.41 million fully guaranteed. He also will make $20,000 per game he is active (up to $340,000).

But with that much guaranteed, it shows that the Cardinals fully intend on him making the roster. It is not a prove-it-in-camp contract.

Not noted by Over the Cap are the roughly $2 million in incentives.

Our own Howard Balzer will have those details in the days to come.

