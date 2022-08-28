WR Olabisi Johnson is out for the season with a knee injury

Tyler Forness
·1 min read
For a second-straight season, Vikings wide receiver Olabisi Johnson is out for the year with a torn ACL.

This is a rough break for the fourth-year receiver whom the Vikings drafted in the seventh round in 2019 out of Colorado State. After two quality seasons, Johnson was poised to have a breakout season in a similar way to how K.J. Osborn did in 2021.

Johnson tore his ACL for the first time in the second week of training camp, ending his season. This is a really tough break for Johnson, as he had earned a roster spot.

Where do the Vikings go from here? After the injury last night, I added Trishton Jackson to the final 53-man roster projection and Johnson will be placed on season-ending injured reserve.

We wish Johnson a speedy recovery and that he comes back better than ever.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire

