WR George Pickens put on notice by Steelers’ offseason moves

It’s been a whirlwind offseason for the Pittsburgh Steelers — one like we’ve never seen before. General manager Omar Khan dismantled the quarterback room and revamped it with Russell Wilson and Justin Fields.

Khan also made a couple of other significant roster-altering moves, sending Diontae Johnson to Carolina and Kenny Pickett to Philadelphia. His actions spoke louder than words by establishing a precedent that the franchise is done dealing with entitled players who feel they’re above the Steelers.

George Pickens is one of those players, and if he wants to remain a Steeler, he’d better shape up or he’ll be shipped out.

Pickens, 23, displayed character unbecoming of representing the black and gold last season, throwing sideline tantrums and hurting drives with taunting penalties.

As Pickens prepares for his third season with a vastly different offense around him, he might want to work on the attitude because the trade deadline isn’t until October.

