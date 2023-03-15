WR Freddie Swain claimed off waivers by Dolphins

While the Miami Dolphins are looking to improve their roster for the 2023 season, they’ve addressed a lot of their skill positions.

On Wednesday, they were awarded wide receiver Freddie Swain off of waivers from the Denver Broncos. That name may sound familiar to Dolphins fans because he spent some time with Miami last season.

Swain joins Erik Ezukanma and Braylon Sanders as depth receivers on the Dolphins roster.

He appeared in four games in 2022, recording four receptions for 74 yards.

