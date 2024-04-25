Wout van Aert Resumes Outdoor Training with 94-Kilometer Ride

DAVID PINTENS - Getty Images

Wout van Aert of Visma-Lease a Bike recently logged his longest outdoor ride since the Dwars door Vlaanderen crash, logging nearly 94 kilometers on his Cervélo Áspero-5. His Strava post read, “Almost professional again.”

Van Aert’s recovery has included indoor riding, walking, and then an initial return to outdoor cycling on a modified mountain bike. His most recent rides have been on a Cervélo Aspero-5 gravel bike. He’s expected to continue upping his time on the bike this week and next.

“It’s almost been four weeks, and I’m happy to be back riding outside,” Van Aert added in another social media video shared by his team.

Because of his injuries, Van Aert wasn’t able to race the Tour of Flanders or Paris-Roubaix, both of which were high on his list of goals this spring. Visma-Lease a Bike also announced that Van Aert would not ride the Giro d’Italia in May. And while that seems like a lot of discouragement, Van Aert seems to be in relatively good spirits.

According to Cycling Weekly , the Belgian’s decision to opt out of the Giro was announced two weeks ago. At the time, He said he was unable to ride his bike or train. “I’m trying to do my first pedal strokes on the bike, but not enough to be able to train,” he said. “That is why we made the decision to not start in the Giro d’Italia.”

Visma-Lease a Bike has yet to announce its full squad for the Giro and the Tour de France. Jonas Vingegaard-Hansen has started his rehab and training following the Itzulia Basque Country crash, but it’s unclear whether the two-time Tour winner will be recovered enough to start the race this year.

All eyes will be on Strava and social media as both Van Aert and Vingegaard continue to rebuild after two horrific crashes.

