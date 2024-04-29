[BBC]

We asked for your thoughts on how Leicester City have managed to bounce straight back up to the Premier League, the key to the Foxes' rapid return, and your initial expectations for next season.

Here are some of your replies:

Vin: Maresca has done a brilliant job, reinstalling confidence and a unified team ethic, after the dismal end to last season. He stood fast against calls to change his playing approach, which kept us at the top of the Championship for 99% of this season. This league is tough! Hopefully next season there will be some strengthening up front, as we only have one striker in Jamie Vardy!

Wayne: We've had a passionate manager in Maresca, who has implemented a solid style. Mistakes are being made, but he is excelling in bringing everyone together to complete the task, and he did change things up after a while. Vardy is back in the Premier League, but we need to learn about wages and contracts in order to keep Maresca. It was hard fought and I'm absolutely buzzing.

Alex: Harry Winks is the beating heart of this team. Absolute, often underrated, quality. Without him pulling the strings and leading the midfield, we wouldn't have been promoted - end of. We have had great players and performances throughout, but Winks is the only outfield player who has not missed a game all season. The hero.

Karl: We weren't as good as we thought we were, or as good as the other teams thought we were. By the time the other teams had sussed us out, no amount of drop in form was going to be enough to stop us from going up. However, if a points deduction and/or transfer embargo is imposed in the close season, we are already swimming in treacle! I wouldn't change being a life-long Leicester fan for the world!

Nathan: It has been a strange season of well-crafted but, at times, slow football. We were top of the league for most of the season, but there was still an uneasiness at times with Enzo. I thought we might bottle it but then the players appeared to have used their initiative by passing it forward and shooting more. Who would have thought it? However, the invisible board and disconnect with the fans hurts.

Aaron: I lost heart in following the Foxes after they sleepwalked into relegation. It seemed Vichai's legacy was tarnished. The gamble with Maresca has clearly paid off and I hope the club can be smarter now in the financial aspects. If we start the new Premier League season with a points deficit, Everton have shown it is possible to stay up.