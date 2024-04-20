World Snooker Championship 2024: Luca Brecel 'didn't like attention' of being champion

Luca Brecel was 6-3 and 9-6 ahead but lost 10-9 to David Gilbert after a deciding frame [Getty Images]

Cazoo World Championship Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield. Dates: 20 April-6 May. Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; live text coverage of selected matches; updates on Radio 5 Live.

Last year's Crucible winner Luca Brecel said he "was looking forward to not being world champion again" after he was defeated 10-9 by David Gilbert.

The Belgian was 9-6 ahead and missed two glorious chances to win the match on a dramatic opening day in Sheffield.

Brecel said he had been struggling with a throat infection since March, but did not use that as an excuse for losing.

"I wanted to go for a run but it wasn't possible and it has been a bit tough these few weeks," said Brecel, 29.

"Maybe if I was not defending champion I would've pulled out, but it's too big to pull out when you are seeded and defending world champion.

"I was coughing all day but it's not an excuse: I was just not good enough. I missed some balls and he played well and kept fighting."

Brecel beat former world champions Mark Williams, Ronnie O'Sullivan and Mark Selby to win his first world title in 2023. However, he said there were some down sides of being the world champion.

"It was a good year, but I look forward to not being a world champion again - I don't like all the attention," added Brecel. "I've been waiting for the season to end for a few weeks. It's just a game, why should you be happy if you win and sad if you lose?"

Gilbert, 31st in the world rankings, reached the semi-finals in 2019 and plays either England's 16th seed Robert Milkins or China's Pang Junxu in the last 16 on Thursday.

Brecel wasted match-winning opportunities in both the 16th and 18th frames and 42-year-old Gilbert admitted he had ridden his luck.

"At 8-5 down, it was the worst for me but Luca was struggling and he should've won at 9-6," said Gilbert. "Then I found my rhythm and it was a really hard game. Huge respect for Luca, he is brilliant for snooker.

"It has been a while since I won a game in a proper arena and hopefully I can build on it. I don't want it to stop there. He said 'I hope you win it' and that means a lot coming from him. He has always been a lovely lad."

Brecel's elimination means the so-called 'Crucible Curse', where no first-time champion has retained their title the following year, continues.

"Everyone was asking questions about it," said Brecel. "I think I would've had a chance if I'd won this match but I wasn't capable of doing it."