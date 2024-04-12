World Snooker Championship 2024: BBC TV schedule, draw, seeds, format and prize money

World number one Ronnie O'Sullivan will bid for a record eighth title when the World Championship gets under way at Sheffield's Crucible Theatre.

O'Sullivan, 48, beat Judd Trump in 2022 to match Stephen Hendry's record of seven world titles but lost in the quarter-finals last year to eventual winner Luca Brecel.

Former champions Judd Trump and Mark Williams are also among the favourites.

The championship takes place from 20 April to 6 May and is live on the BBC.

How to watch live on the BBC

You can watch live on BBC TV or follow uninterrupted coverage from your choice of match on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app.

There will also be highlights on BBC Two in the evenings.

The BBC Sport website and mobile app will have live text coverage of selected matches, plus reports and latest scores, and there will be updates on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds.

When is the World Championship draw?

The draw will be broadcast on BBC Radio 5 Live and streamed on the BBC Sport website on the morning of Thursday, 18 April at around 08:45 BST.

The top 16 seeds will be drawn at random against the 16 players who come through the qualifying tournament.

Former champions Neil Robertson and Stuart Bingham are among the players hoping to make it to the Crucible. World number 17 Jack Lisowski, Ryan Day and Hossein Vafaei are also having to qualify.

Five female players started qualifying but none made it through the first of four rounds.

Qualifying at the English Institute of Sport in Sheffield finishes on Wednesday, 17 April.

Who are the Crucible seeds?

1. Luca Brecel, 2. Ronnie O'Sullivan, 3. Judd Trump, 4. Mark Allen, 5. Mark Selby, 6. Mark Williams, 7. Ding Junhui, 8. Shaun Murphy

9. Ali Carter, 10. Gary Wilson, 11. Zhang Anda, 12. Kyren Wilson, 13. John Higgins, 14. Tom Ford, 15. Barry Hawkins, 16. Robert Milkins

When does Ronnie O'Sullivan play?

World champion Brecel will get the defence of his title under way at 10:00 BST on Saturday 20 April.

Trump also starts his challenge on the opening day while seven-time champion O'Sullivan begins his campaign on Wednesday, 24 April.

If matches go according to their seedings, O'Sullivan could face Hawkins in the second round, Ding in the quarter-finals and Trump in the semi-finals.

Brecel and Allen are seeded to meet in the semi-finals on the other side of the draw.

How much prize money is on offer?

The winner will receive £500,000.

For the runner-up, there is the consolation of £200,000.

Semi-finalists earn £100,000 and quarter-finalists £50,000.

Players knocked out in the first round collect £20,000, while £30,00 goes to players beaten in the last 16.

Crucible 147 maximum breaks

Any player scoring a 147 maximum break at the Crucible will earn £40,000, and the highest televised break comes with the reward of £15,000.

Only 14 maximums have been made at the World Championship.

Last year Kyren Wilson made one in the opening round and Mark Selby became the first player to make a 147 in a world final, on the 40th anniversary of the first 147 made by Cliff Thorburn.

O'Sullivan and Hendry have made three 147s, with Jimmy White, Mark Williams, Ali Carter, John Higgins and Neil Robertson the only others to have achieved the feat.

What is the tournament format?

First round - best of 19 frames played over two sessions

Second round and quarter-finals - best of 25 frames played over three sessions

Semi-finals - best of 33 frames over four sessions.

Final - best of 35 frames over four sessions on 5 and 6 May.

Match schedule and BBC coverage times

There is uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app every day, plus some coverage on the Red Button.

All times are BST. Coverage can be subject to late schedule changes, so details may differ from this page.

Saturday, 20 April

First round (best of 19)

Match schedule announced so far

10:00

Match 1: Luca Brecel v qualifier

Match 11: Zhang Anda v qualifier

14:30

Match 9: Judd Trump v qualifier

Match 3: Ali Carter v qualifier

19:00

Match 1: Luca Brecel v qualifier

Match 10: Tom Ford v qualifier

Live coverage

10:00-23:00 - uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app

10:00-12:00 - BBC Two

13:45-16:25 - BBC One

19:00-21:00 - BBC Four

Highlights

23:15-00:05 - BBC Two

00:05-02:05 - World Championship Extra - BBC Two

Sunday, 21 April

First round (best of 19)

Match schedule announced so far

10:00

Match 5: Mark Selby v qualifier

Match 11: Zhang Anda v qualifier

14:30

Match 9: Judd Trump v qualifier

Match 4: Shaun Murphy v qualifier

19:00

Match 3: Ali Carter v qualifier

Match 10: Tom Ford v qualifier

Live coverage

10:00-23:00 - uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app

10:00-12:25 - BBC Two

15:00-18:00 - BBC Two

19:00-21:00 - BBC Four

Highlights

23:15-00:05 - BBC Two

00:05-02:05 - World Championship Extra - BBC Two

Monday, 22 April

First round (best of 19)

Match schedule announced so far

10:00

Match 14: Gary Wilson v qualifier

Match 4: Shaun Murphy v qualifier

14:30

Match 12: Mark Williams v qualifier

19:00

Match 2: Robert Milkins v qualifier

Live coverage

10:00-23:00 - uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app

10:00-12:15 - BBC Two

13:00-18:00 - BBC Two

19:00-21:00 - BBC Four

Highlights

23:15-00:05 - BBC Two

00:05-02:05 - World Championship Extra - BBC Two

Tuesday, 23 April

Match schedule announced so far

10:00

Match 6: Kyren Wilson v qualifier

Match 13: Ding Junhui v qualifier

14:30

Match 12: Mark Williams v qualifier

Match 8: Mark Allen v qualifier

19:00

Match 15: Barry Hawkins v qualifier

First round (best of 19)

Live coverage

10:00-23:00 - uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app

10:00-12:15 - BBC Two

13:00-18:00 - BBC Two

19:00-21:00 - BBC Four

Highlights

23:15-00:05 - BBC Two

00:05-02:05 - World Championship Extra - BBC Two

Wednesday, 24 April

First round (best of 19)

Match schedule announced so far

14:30

Match 8: Mark Allen v qualifier

Match 16: Ronnie O'Sullivan v qualifier

19:00

Match 7: John Higgins v qualifier

Live coverage

10:00-23:00 - uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app

10:00-11:15 - BBC Two

13:00-18:00 - BBC Two

19:00-21:00 - BBC Four

Highlights

00:15-01:05 - BBC Two

01:05-03:05 - World Championship Extra - BBC Two

Thursday, 25 April

First and second rounds (best of 19 and 25)

Match schedule announced so far

13:00

Match 16: Ronnie O'Sullivan v qualifier

Live coverage

13:00-23:00 - uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app

13:00-18:00 - BBC Two

19:00-21:00 - BBC Four

Highlights

23:15-00:05 - BBC Two (starts 00:15 in Northern Ireland)

00:05-02:05 - World Championship Extra - BBC Two (starts 01:05 in Northern Ireland)

Friday, 26 April

Second round (best of 25)

Live coverage

10:00-12:00 - BBC Two

13:00-18:00 - BBC Two

19:00-21:00 - BBC Four

Highlights

23:15-00:05 - BBC Two

00:05-02:05 - World Championship Extra - BBC Two

Saturday, 27 April

Second round (best of 25)

Live coverage

10:00-23:00 - uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app

10:00-12:00 - BBC Two

13:15-16:00 - BBC One

19:00-20:00 - BBC Two

20:00-22:00 - BBC Four

Highlights

23:15-00:05 - BBC Two

00:05-02:05 - World Championship Extra - BBC Two

Sunday, 28 April

Second round (best of 25)

Live coverage

10:00-23:00 - uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app

10:00-12:00 - BBC Two

14:35-18:00 - BBC Two

19:00-20:00 - BBC Two

20:00-22:00 - BBC Four

Highlights

23:15-00:05 - BBC Two

00:05-02:05 - World Championship Extra - BBC Two

Monday, 29 April

Second round (best of 25)

Live coverage

13:00-23:00 - uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app

13:00-18:00 - BBC Two

19:00-20:00 - BBC Two

20:00-22:00 - BBC Four

Highlights

23:15-00:05 - BBC Two

00:05-02:05 - World Championship Extra - BBC Two

Tuesday, 30 April

Quarter-finals (best of 25)

Live coverage

10:00-23:00 - uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app

10:00-12:15 - BBC Two

13:00-18:00 - BBC Two

19:00-20:00 - BBC Two

20:00-22:00 - BBC Four

Highlights

23:15-00:05 - BBC Two

00:05-02:05 - World Championship Extra - BBC Two

Wednesday, 1 May

Quarter-finals (best of 25)

Live coverage

10:00-23:00 - uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app

10:00-11:15 - BBC Two

13:00-18:00 - BBC Two

19:00-20:00 - BBC Two

20:00-22:00 - BBC Four

Highlights

23:15-00:05 - Highlights - BBC Two

00:05-02:05 - World Championship Extra - BBC Two

Thursday, 2 May

Semi-finals (best of 33)

Live coverage

13:00-23:00 - uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app

13:00-16:15 - BBC Two

19:00-20:00 - BBC Two

20:00-22:00 - BBC Four

Highlights

23:15-00:05 - BBC Two

Friday, 3 May

Semi-finals (best of 33)

Live coverage

10:00-23:00 - uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app

10:00-12:15 - BBC Two

13:45-18:00 - BBC Two

19:00-21:00 - BBC Two

21:00-22:00 - BBC Four

Highlights

23:15-00:05 - BBC Two

Saturday, 4 May

Semi-finals (best of 33)

Live coverage

10:00-23:00 - uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app

10:00-12:00 - BBC Two

13:15-16:30 - BBC One

16:30-17:30 - BBC Two

19:00-22:00 - BBC Two

Sunday, 5 May

Final (best of 35)

Live coverage

13:00-16:15 - BBC Two

19:00-23:00 - BBC Two

Coverage also available on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app

Monday, 6 May

Final (best of 35)

Live coverage

13:00-16:15 - BBC Two

19:00-23:00 - BBC Two

Coverage also available on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app