World Series: Astros topple Phillies in Game 6, claim a legacy-sealing championship behind Yordan Alvarez

Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez celebrates his three-run home run, a go-ahead blast that proved decisive in Houston's title-clinching World Series Game 6 win over the Phillies. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

It’s the era of the Houston Astros. Five years after they grew a winner out of a controlled burn, and three years after that team’s sign-stealing scandal roiled the sport, baseball’s omnipresent contenders staked their claim to a championship that can be despised, but not denied. With six more innings of dazzling work from Framber Valdez and one thunderous swing from Yordan Alvarez, the Astros cut down the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6, 4-1, to win the 2022 World Series.

Initially a duel between Valdez and Phillies starter Zack Wheeler, Game 6 turned in the sixth inning, when the starters tired and the bats caught up. Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber opened the scoring — and lifted Philadelphia’s hopes — with a solo homer off Valdez. But in the bottom of the frame, the Astros responded with an avalanche.

Light-hitting Martín Maldonado crowded the plate to win first base on a hit by pitch. Shortstop Jeremy Peña cracked a single to chase Wheeler from the game, and then Alvarez unloaded on a Jose Alvarado fastball, blasting a go-ahead three-run homer with a trajectory that didn’t involve much in the way of coming down.

For six straight seasons, the Astros have reached at least the ALCS, four times reaching the World Series. But since that 2017 victory, they had twice fallen to NL East foes. Last year it was the Atlanta Braves. And in 2019 — just before revelations of their sign-stealing scheme became public — they were the Goliaths slain by the Washington Nationals. A core of main characters has remained consistent — Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman, Yuli Gurriel and Justin Verlander — but a great many of the faces have changed.

The second wave of Astros crashed down on the Phillies. Valdez, a beguiling lefty who burst out of Houston’s star-making player development operation in 2018, started two of the Astros wins in the World Series, including the clinching Game 6. Peña, a rookie who stepped right in for departed team leader Carlos Correa this season, paced the lineup throughout the series. Alvarez, the world-beating slugger acquired for a middle reliever, delivered a knockout blow the Phillies rightfully feared but couldn’t prevent.

At the top, manager Dusty Baker and GM James Click took the reins when A.J. Hinch and Jeff Luhnow were ousted in the wake of MLB’s investigation into the sign stealing and kept mining wins amid the tumult.

Baker, in the 25th season of a wildly successful managerial career, finally won his first World Series after two previous close calls and countless more playoff appearances. His task since 2019, holding together and outwardly representing a clubhouse viewed with wariness or outright hostility, has been a difficult one. But as is Baker’s way, you’d never know it. With the Astros trailing in the tense Game 6 duel, his superstitious solution was to trek to the other side of the dugout in search of a breakthrough. Alvarez homered moments later.

Maybe it has looked easy because the Astros’ infrastructure remains among the game’s elite. First implemented in an extreme period of tanking by the controversial and now shunned Luhnow, then continued by Click, the Astros’ pipeline has churned out winning players in all shapes and sizes. A team that originally rose to prominence with a core of highly drafted hitters is now powered by a pitching staff of homegrown international free agents.

The Astros have won 100 games or more in four of the past five full seasons, but are merely equals with the Los Angeles Dodgers in terms of summer dominance. Where they have distinguished themselves is in largely evading October’s trap doors. They don’t always win, no, but they have been remarkably consistent in drawing the sport’s brightest lights to Minute Maid Park.