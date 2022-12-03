World Cup scores, updates: Netherlands ends U.S. hopes with 3-1 win
The United States' run at the World Cup came to an end on Saturday as the Netherlands earned an early goal and outlasted the Americans for a 3-1 win.
The Dutch will move on to face the winner of Argentina and Australia.
The devastating blow that knocked the U.S. out of the 2022 World Cup was a 21-pass Dutch masterpiece. It crushed American optimism that had swelled throughout two weeks in Qatar, and eventually sent the American team trudging toward their traditional exit....READ THE FULL RECAP HERE
We're at full time.
Netherlands 3, U.S. 1