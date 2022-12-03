World Cup scores, updates: Netherlands ends U.S. hopes with 3-1 win

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Round of 16 - Netherlands v United States - Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar - December 3, 2022 Netherlands' Denzel Dumfries celebrates scoring their third goal with Teun Koopmeiners REUTERS/John Sibley

The United States' run at the World Cup came to an end on Saturday as the Netherlands earned an early goal and outlasted the Americans for a 3-1 win.

The Dutch will move on to face the winner of Argentina and Australia.

The devastating blow that knocked the U.S. out of the 2022 World Cup was a 21-pass Dutch masterpiece. It crushed American optimism that had swelled throughout two weeks in Qatar, and eventually sent the American team trudging toward their traditional exit....READ THE FULL RECAP HERE