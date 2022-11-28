World Cup 2022 scores, updates: Portugal advances to Round of 16 with 2-0 win over Uruguay
The second round of group stage games concludes on Monday as Groups G and H take to the field again. Portugal and Uruguay meet in the final game of the day at 2 p.m. ET.
Portugal vs. Uruguay
2 p.m. ET Monday, Fox
Much like the U.S. on Friday, a draw isn’t the worst thing in the world for Uruguay, especially if South Korea loses to Ghana. But Uruguay would like to be sitting on four points after Monday’s games while Portugal can clinch advancement to the knockout rounds with a win. We’re going over 2.5 goals at +115.
That's full time and that'll do it for today. Portugal is through to the next round.
Portugal 2, Uruguay 0
GOOD SAVE! It's well worked by Portugal down the left this time and Guerreiro lifts a deep cross into the far post. Fernandes is unmarked as he runs onto it and he fires it towards goal first time, but Rochet smothers it.
Portugal is still dominating possession here, and it's pushing for a third as Fernandes bursts forward down the right again. He has two in support in the box, but he can't find a way past Coates.
Handball in the box. Bruno Fernandes hops and stutters and nets the penalty kick for his brace. That should do it here.
Portugal 2, Uruguay 0
Dias is continuing the protests over the handball by Gimenez and he goes into the book for dissent.
We have a penalty for Portugal!