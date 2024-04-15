NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas: Live updates, highlights, live leaderboard of Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400

The NASCAR Cup Series takes to the high-speed, 1.5-mile Texas Motor Speedway for Sunday's Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400.

Joe Gibbs Racing and Hendrick Motorsports have been dominant over the first two months of the season, winning a combined seven of eight races so far in 2024.

Kyle Larson is on the pole for Sunday's race, his third straight pole this season.

Follow along with our live race updates, with green flag set for after 2:30 p.m. CT on Sunday.

Top 10 finishers

NASCAR has a revised top 10, with Brad Keselowski in second.

The top 10:

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

RCR has two top-10 finishers, a good sign for both teams. Carson Hocevar earns a top-10 for Spire Motorsports.

Chase Elliott wins!

Chase Elliott clears Ross Chastain off of turn 4 to the white flag for the lead and pulls away. Chastain gets turned on the backstretch with Elliott several car lengths ahead. Caution and checkered flag waved.

Chastain is turned off turn 2 by William Byron; it looked like Byron misjudged where the No. 1 car would be off the turn.

Chase Elliott is the winner. The first win in 42 races for the No. 9 Chevrolet driver.

CHASE ELLIOTT WINS AT TEXAS! pic.twitter.com/6Anw83DuN3 — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) April 14, 2024

Another restart, another crash

Chase Elliott was edging ahead of Ross Chastain as they crash in the back of the pack. Kaz Grala and Harrison Burton go around.

Chase Elliott to the lead! Denny Hamlin crashes!

How many times have we seen it today in turns 3 and 4? The outside car loses control for one reason or another. This time, it's Denny Hamlin for the win! Chase Elliott and Hamlin are going all out, and Elliott slides just a bit up the track. Hamlin spins and backs into the outside wall.

Green-white-checkered upcoming. Elliott will lead Ross Chastain, Brad Keselowski and William Byron on the restart.

Green flag! Yellow flag! Kyle Larson spins in turn 1

Kyle Larson spins into turn 1 on the restart. Tough day for the No. 5 Chevrolet.

Chase Elliott and Denny Hamlin were side-by-side when the yellow flag flew. NASCAR has Elliott ahead on the leaderboard. 6 laps to go.

Lap 254: Caution for Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. spins off turn 2 from 19th place. He gets into the wall slightly.

Brad Keselowski reeled Chase Elliott in for second, and the top three were within a second at the time of caution. Take a breather, everyone.

Lap 245: Denny Hamlin takes the lead

Denny Hamlin works hard to pass Chase Elliott and now clears the 9 car by several car lengths. Here comes third place Brad Keselowski on new tires!

Tyler Reddick washed up the track and lost several positions while battling Keselowski for third.

Lap 240: Chase Elliott's lead is small over Denny Hamlin

Chase Elliott and Denny Hamlin leads Ross Chastain by more than a second. Elliott's lead over Hamlin ebbs and flows from two car lengths to about six depending on the lap. Clean air has been king, but we'll see if Hamlin has something for the No. 9 car.

Chase Elliott takes the lead!

Chase Elliott goes low and passes Tyler Reddick and Denny Hamlin for the lead. Hamlin is now second, with Ross Chastain in third. Reddick is fourth.

Lap 228: Caution for John Hunter Nemechek; what will the new tire leaders do?

John Hunter Nemechek crashes and backs into the outside wall in turn 4. Surely Tyler Reddick, Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott, etc. won't pit again? Track position matters so much today. The top 12 will need to pit for sure.

Reddick, Hamlin, Elliott and William Byron stay out.

Lap 217: Tyler Reddick passes Denny Hamlin for the lead among cars who have pitted

Tyler Reddick runs down Denny Hamlin and will be the leader when the pit cycle finishes up. Reddick has shown real speed during the final stage.

Martin Truex Jr. has to stop twice with loose wheel

Martin Truex Jr.'s crew does not get the left rear lugnut secure before he leaves pit road, so he comes back down pit road a second time. He loses a couple laps and will not be a factor. A bitterly disappointing end to Truex's day.

Lap 214: Tyler Reddick may lose lead with slow stop

Denny Hamlin will inherit the lead if the pit cycle is completed under green. Reddick had an 18-second stop.

Reddick continues to close in on Hamlin though. Should be a fascinating final 50 laps.

Lap 203: Tyler Reddick has 4-second cushion with final stops upcoming

For the majority of the field, the final green flag stops are coming. Tyler Reddick leads Denny Hamlin by four seconds. Chase Elliott is 8 seconds back in third.

Kyle Larson re-enters the top 20.

Lap 186: Tyler Reddick leads Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott on the restart

Tyler Reddick clears Harrison Burton for the lead, and Denny Hamlin and Chase Elliott follow suit.

Elliott is in third behind the two Toyota, with William Byron and Zane Smith in the top 5. Kyle Larson is on the lead lap but among the group of cars outside the top 20.

Lap 180: Ryan Blaney crashes as Tyler Reddick passes Harrison Burton for the lead

What a chaotic few laps. John Hunter Nemechek is in the wall, but no caution. Then Ryan Blaney shoots up into the outside wall in turn 2, and the yellow flag is out.

Looked like Blaney had help. The No. 12 Team Penske Ford won't contend today.

Lap 172: Bubba Wallace, Chase Briscoe nearly spin while racing for the lead

On the restart, Harrison Burton takes Bubba Wallace and Chase Briscoe three wide into turn 3. Wallace and Briscoe both nearly spin into the outside wall. Caution is out. Harrison Burton is the leader.

A three-wide battle for the lead! Bubba Wallace gets loose and triggers a crash with Chase Briscoe. pic.twitter.com/3B2LhahhpX — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) April 14, 2024

Ross Chastain wins Stage 2

This kind of racing is unseemly. Faster cars can't get past slower cars on older tires. Carson Hocevar nearly got run over by Ty Gibbs, Chase Elliott and others for 9th. Nothing is easy, and not a lot is happening.

Except Ross Chastain leads the field to the end of Stage 2. Bubba Wallace pushed hard from second to close the gap but could not make the pass. Sound familiar?

The top 10:

Ross Chastain Bubba Wallace Ryan Blaney Erik Jones Chase Briscoe Brad Keselowski Harrison Burton Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Ty Gibbs Chase Elliott

Lap 150: Back to green, and Ross Chastain is gone

Ross Chastain is gone on the restart, clearing a big pack of cars on old tires and faster cars on newer tires like Denny Hamlin and Ryan Blaney.

Lap 143: Michael McDowell crashes while racing for the lead!

Michael McDowell and Ross Chastain stay side-by-side for the lead out of the restart, but McDowell hits the bump in turn 4 that has caused a couple spins so far today, spins and hits the outside wall hard.

That was going to be a pretty good battle, but the turn 4 bump claims another car today. McDowell is done for the day.

"Sorry, boys. Just got in that bump and it took off."- Michael McDowell is done for the day pic.twitter.com/rCDbeqg5oU — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) April 14, 2024

Kyle Larson gets one lap back, but is still one lap down.

Lap 136: Josh Berry spins again, done for the day

Josh Berry again spins and backs into the outside wall in turn 2. He'll be done for the day.

Several cars stay out, including Ross Chastain and Michael McDowell.

Lap 132: Chase Elliott vs. Tyler Reddick

Chase Elliott twice uses the air against Tyler Reddick and then blocks Reddick to complete a pass for 7th. Reddick has to be frustrated by this whole post-restart sequence. Reddick is now back to 10th.

Meanwhile, Ross Chastain passes Martin Truex Jr. for second.

Lap 125: Denny Hamlin again in the lead out of the restart

Denny Hamlin leads Martin Truex Jr. after the restart. Tyler Reddick has to avoid Ross Chastain losing grip from the low groove and loses a couple spots. Chastain is now third.

Lap 121: Caution! Josh Berry crashes in turns 1 and 2

Josh Berry backs his car into the outside wall in turns 1 and 2 after spinning. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. may have made contact with Berry's front nose going into turn 1.

Lap 119: Denny Hamlin leads on the restart

Denny Hamlin clears the other Toyotas to lead off the restart.

Kyle Larson loses his tire under caution!

Kyle Larson's left-rear wheel comes off the car under caution! Larson thought he might have a tire going down, but the whole wheel detaches. He'll be held two laps. Huge moment in this race.

Lap 113: Carson Hocevar spins, bringing out the caution flag

Carson Hocevar spins in turn 1, but avoids hitting anything. Kyle Busch gets caught up trying to pass Hocevar to the outside but gets by without hitting anything.

An update on the previous caution: Alex Bowman is done for the day, while Christopher Bell is two laps down.

Lap 107: Green flag, and off goes Kyle Larson

Kyle Larson clears Todd Gilliland, who stayed out on old tires, on the restart and clears for the lead. Bubba Wallace and Ty Gibbs, both just outside the top 10, get out of the main two grooves and fall to the back of the pack. Tough day for Gibbs so far.

Lap 99: Caution! Christopher Bell, Alex Bowman, John Hunter Nemechek crash

Christopher Bell spins off of turn 4 similar to Jimmie Johnson and backs it into the outside wall. Alex Bowman and John Hunter Nemechek collide while trying to avoid the 20 car. Significant damage to Bowman's car. Bell also has significant rear-end damage.

Prior to the crash, Austin Hill went to the garage.

Lap 87: Ryan Blaney leads off the restart

Ryan Blaney leads four cars who stayed out and the rest of the field that pitted. Blaney clears Austin Hill to take the lead.

Kyle Larson wins Stage 1

Kyle Larson dominates Stage 1 and wins it.

The top 10

Kyle Larson Christopher Bell Denny Hamlin Tyler Reddick Chase Briscoe Ryan Blaney Chase Elliott Michael McDowell William Byron Bubba Wallace

Lap 56: Back to green; Kyle Larson back to the lead

Kyle Larson clears Christopher Bell off of turn 2 to regain the lead on the restart. Austin Cindric lost a lot of ground on the restart, from the top six to 15th.

Ty Gibbs comes down pit road late in caution

Ty Gibbs comes down pit road a lap after others do. The FOX broadcast reports a loose wheel on the No. 54 Toyota.

Chase Elliott will restart 8th. The top six cars stayed out.

Lap 50: Caution! Jimmie Johnson spins

Jimmie Johnson spins off of turn 4 and doesn't hit anything, but the yellow is out. Chase Elliott and Todd Gilliland did not stop, so they will do so during this caution period and should fare pretty well in the running order. Only 18 cars on the lead lap, and Elliott was outside of the top 20 prior to the pit cycle.

Jimmie Johnson goes for a spin early in Texas. https://t.co/kb4VfZQm1t pic.twitter.com/MerthRV4o1 — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) April 14, 2024

Lap 41: Tough circumstances for Ty Gibbs on his first stop

Ty Gibbs has to wait a couple laps as a fire is extinguished in the stall behind his on pit road, then has a slow stop on the left rear tire.

Gibbs was in second prior to stops. He's now fourth among those who have stopped and some nine seconds behind Kyle Larson.

Lap 34: Kyle Larson begins lapping the back of the field

Kyle Larson laps 38th-place Kaz Grala. A handful of drivers are about a second ahead.

Green flag pit stops are coming. Martin Truex Jr. among those in early. He had slumped into 14th. And a lap later, Larson is in for his first stop.

Lap 18: Former Cup champions are struggling

Kyle Busch and Jimmie Johnson have not pushed too far up the leaderboard early. Busch is 33rd while Johnson is 35th. Brad Keselowski has quickly slid back to 32nd.

Kyle Larson will be closing in on these cars well before the time a first green flag stop might start, presumably around lap 40.

Green flag! Kyle Larson leads the field

Green flag, and the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 is underway. Kyle Larson takes the lead, clears Ty Gibbs and is off.

Jimmie Johnson makes first start since Daytona 500, but will start in back of the pack

Jimmie Johnson is making his second start of the season in the No. 84 Legacy Motor Club Toyota. He will start 35th following a practice wreck.

Johnson finished 28th in the 500. In four starts over two years with Legacy Motor Club, that is Johnson's best finish.

Kyle Larson on the pole; full NASCAR Cup Series in Texas starting lineup

Kyle Larson won the pole for Sunday's race, his third consecutive pole of the season.

The top 10:

1. Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

2. Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

3. Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

4. Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

5. Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

6. William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

7. Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

8. Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

9. Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

10. Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

Find the full starting lineup here.

NASCAR race radio coverage: How to listen to NASCAR Cup race at Texas

The Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas will be aired on the radio by the Performance Racing Network. PRN has affiliates all across the country, and their feed can also be streamed on GoPRN.com and on NASCAR.com as well as the NASCAR app. The race can also be heard on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, channel 90.

NASCAR Cup Series Texas race TV schedule, start time

Green Flag Time: Approx. 2:30 p.m. CT on Sunday, April 14

TV coverage: FS1 (coverage begins at 1 p.m. CT Sunday)

Radio: PRN (TBD in Nashville)

Streaming: FUBO (free trial available); FOX Sports app (subscription required); GoPRN.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required).

The Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 will be broadcast nationally on FS1. Streaming options for the race include the FOX Sports app and FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Recent NASCAR Cup Series winners at Texas

2023 fall race: William Byron

2022 fall race: Tyler Reddick

2021 fall race: Kyle Larson

2020 fall race: Kyle Busch

