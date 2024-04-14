Chase Elliott snaps losing streak with win at Texas Motor Speedway

Chase Elliott snapped a 42-race non-winning streak Sunday by winning the NASCAR Cup Series Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 in an overtime restart at Texas Motor Speedway.

It was the 19th Cup victory of Elliott's career and his first since winning at Talladega in October of the 2022 season. Elliott, 28, had five top-5 finishes in 2023.

The 2023 season for Elliott was marred by a one-race suspension due to a penalty and being sidelined for a stretch as a result of suffering a fractured leg in a snowboarding accident.

Heading into Sunday's race Elliott, 28, was among five veteran drivers who were riding lengthy non-winning streaks. The others who extended their streaks included Brad Keselowski (107), Joey Logano (40), Kyle Busch (30) and Martin Truex Jr. (25).

Elliott, in his No. 9 Hendricks Motor Sports Chevrolet, had been close the previous two weeks. He finished third at Martinsville last week and fifth the week before at Richmond Raceway.

Elliott held off Ross Chastain in the overtime.

Elliott remained in the hunt for much of Sunday's race and showed an aggressiveness he has been missing recently.

He was trying to hold off Denny Hamlin after a restart with two laps to go before the overtime when Hamlin spun out and went into the wall. Elliott had not yet made it to the white flag by then.

It was the third time in the race the second place driver crashed. Each had been on the outside at the time.

