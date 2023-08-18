Women's World Cup Third Place Match 2023: How to watch Australia vs. Sweden

We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Sam Kerr and the rest of the Matildas still have a shot at third place in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup is down to its final two games. England will face Spain in the final game on Sunday, August 20. But first, Australia and Sweden battle it out for the third place title this Saturday. While Sweden has taken the third place spot before, if Australia wins the Saturday morning match, it'd be the Matildas' first time taking home the title. Ready to watch the Australia vs. Sweden match this weekend?Well set your alarms, because this year's World Cup has unfortunately been beset with an awkward time difference, and the Third Place Match is no exception. Saturday morning's World Cup game kicks off bright and early at 4 a.m. ET. So get the coffee ready! Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the Women’s World Cup Third Place game.

How to watch the Women's World Cup Third Place Match:

When is the World Cup Third Place game?

Now out of the running for first place, Australia and Sweden will duke it out on the field for third place this Saturday at 4 a.m. ET/1 a.m. PT.

What channel is the World Cup final game on?

Saturday morning's Australia vs. Sweden game will air on Fox, which many viewers already get free over the air. Don't have access to Fox? Check out our recommendations to help you watch the Women’s World Cup in 2023.

How to watch the Women's World Cup: Australia vs. Sweden without cable:

Best way to watch World Cup games: Get Fox Sling Blue Starting at just $20 for your first month, Sling TV's Blue plan offers Fox and FS1 in select markets, along with 41 other channels. A Sling subscription also includes 50 hours of free DVR storage, so if you're worried about missing any of the early morning World Cup action, you can always record games. With no tricky contract to get out of, at $20, Sling Blue is an easy and affordable way to watch the entire month of World Cup games.

Watch Fox free for 7 days Fubo Pro Fubo TV's Pro tier gives you access to Fox and FS1 (make sure to check your zip code for eligibility) along with tons of other great channels for watching sports like ABC, CBS, CBS Sports Network and Ion. At a total of $75 per month, the live TV streaming service is definitely the priciest option on this list, but will allow you to watch every World Cup game, and still leaves you with major savings compared to a traditional cable package. Fubo subscribers also get 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage, so you can record those early morning games to watch later. The platform also offers a 7-day free trial period, so you could catch some of the Women's World Cup totally free.

Another budget-friendly way to watch the Women’s World Cup in 2023:

Even in the streaming age, you can still go the old-school route and try to tune into your local channels with a digital TV antenna.

How to watch the Women’s World Cup for free (sort of):

ITV and BBC will share coverage of the Women’s World Cup in 2023, with all 64 matches shown across the BBC network, on ITV and ITV 4. That means if you’re in the UK, you can also tune into World Cup coverage totally free on the BBC iPlayer or ITVX. But what if you're outside of the UK? Say, across the pond? Don’t worry, we’ve got a hack for you:

2023 Women’s World Cup full schedule:

All times Eastern.

Third place match

Saturday, August 19

Australia vs. Sweden (4 a.m. on FOX)

Women's World Cup Final

Sunday, August 20

England vs. Spain (6 a.m. on FOX)

