Women's Scottish Open returns to Dundonald Links

[Getty Images]

Dundonald Links will stage the Women's Scottish Open for the third year running in August.

Co-sanctioned by the LPGA Tour, the event takes place at the Ayrshire course from 15-18 August - a week before the Women’s Open is held at St Andrews.

Last year’s tournament featured seven of the world’s top 10 players, with Celine Boutier of France taking home the trophy.

“It’s going to be an exciting week at Dundonald, especially returning as the defending champion," said the world number three player.

"I have always loved playing this event and securing second place in 2022 before clinching the trophy last year was extremely memorable."

Dundonald Links also hosted the tournament in 2015, 2016 and 2017, the first year of the joint venture between the Ladies European Tour and LPGA Tour.