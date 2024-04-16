WOMEN'S COLLEGE GOLF: UTPB golfers earn LSC honors

Apr. 15—The UTPB women's golf team earned two Lone Star Conference honors, as it was announced that Ainhoa Gurruchaga was voted Newcomer of the Year and Arnie Taguines earned Second Team All-Conference.

Gurruchaga (75.4 adjusted scoring average) in her first season at UTPB, has had some great outings on the golf course. Finishing in the top-20 four times during the 2023-24 season. She has three top-10 finishes, with her best finish being fourth place (E) which happened on March 12, at the Emerald Coast Collegiate tournament.

Gurruchaga is currently ranked the 32nd women's golfer in the West Region.

Taguines (73.6 adjusted scoring average) has been consistent on the course during the 2023-24 season, finishing in the top-20 in every tournament she has competed in. Of those top-20 finishes four of those are in the top-10, with her best finish coming on October 28, when she finished in third place (-3) at the Dennis Rose Intercollegiate Tournament.

That performance earned Taguines LSC Golfer of the Week. Taguines is currently ranked the 15th women's golfer in the West Region and 44th golfer in the Nation.

Additionally, this is the second year in a row that Taguines has earned Lone Star Conference All-Conference honors — earning first team All-Conference last season.