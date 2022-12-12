Women's college basketball winners and losers: Injuries impacting top contenders; Maryland's historic win

Cassandra Negley
·Writer
·11 min read
UConn head coach Geno Auriemma talks with associate head coach Chris Dailey, left, during a recent game. Injuries have sidelined multiple UConn players for various amounts of time this season. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
UConn head coach Geno Auriemma talks with associate head coach Chris Dailey, left, during a recent game. Injuries have sidelined multiple UConn players for various amounts of time this season. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

Connecticut head coach Geno Auriemma looked down his bench on Sunday to a group of players in street clothes. The Huskies had dropped to seven available players after Nika Mühl entered concussion protocols in Thursday’s slim win over Princeton.

Auriemma wasn’t the only coach looking down the bench to see a top player unable to take the court. The injuries are piling up early in the season, before conference play is underway for many teams, and impacting title contenders.

It’s a loss for the entire sport that these established star student-athletes aren’t able to play, and play against one another. It could also shake up the early favorites for the Final Four.

Loser: Injuries impacting top contenders

UConn’s situation is the headliner in the shorthanded team department. The Huskies are without 2021 National Player of the Year Paige Bueckers (ACL), top freshman recruit Ice Brady (dislocated knee), 2023 National Player of the Year contender Azzi Fudd (right knee), fifth-year forward Dorka Juhász (thumb) and Mühl (concussion). Lou Lopez Sénéchal is also dealing with a foot issue she is playing through.

The Huskies (7-2, 1-0 Big East) have made it through the toughest of their nonconference schedule despite the injuries and should have Juhász and Mühl back soon with Fudd estimated to return anywhere from Dec. 27 to Jan. 17. They have the week off before playing Florida State in the Basketball Hall of Fame Women’s Showcase at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut, on Sunday.

Tennessee (6-5) has not had as easy of a time with its eighth-ranked schedule and had been without senior Rickea Jackson for two games. The Lady Vols’ outlook moving forward took another hit when the team announced that senior center Tamari Key would miss the rest of the season with blood clots in her lungs. They still have a meeting with Stanford on Sunday before SEC play.

Iowa (8-3, 2-0 Big Ten) found its proper footing again in an impressive rivalry win over Iowa State, 70-57, last week, but might be without one of its starters. Senior guard Kate Martin left in the third quarter of Saturday’s win against Minnesota with what head coach Lisa Bluder said that night looks to be a deep bone bruise to her shin. She was scheduled to receive X-rays Sunday or Monday.

The Hawkeyes need more senior partners in the Law Firm of (Caitlin) Clark and (Monika) Czinano to make a Final Four run. Martin had stepped up in big games recently to be that, first shooting 70% overall, 6-of-6 from 3, and scoring a career-high 20 points against UConn and then going 5-of-8 for 13 points, including 3-of-4 from 3, to defeat Iowa State. Martin averaged a career-high 7.2 points per game last season.

Iowa has a little time to have her back in the starting rotation, as long as she’s healthy. The Hawkeyes play Northern Iowa and Dartmouth before Christmas, but return out of the mini-break to face Purdue (9-2) and Illinois (9-2) in Big Ten play. Both clubs have taken top teams to the final possessions.

NC State (9-1) is without senior forward Jada Boyd and junior point guard Diamond Johnson, who sustained an ankle injury on Sunday. Texas (5-4), a preseason Final Four favorite, was without point guard Rori Harmon for five games. Indiana has been without Grace Berger for four games and is still undefeated (10-0), but will have that tested come January with the highly competitive Big Ten schedule.

Oregon (7-1, 1-0), already without Sedona Prince, is without freshman center Kennedy Basham for a few more weeks after injuring her knee in the season opener. She should return by the end of the month or January. And Baylor (7-2), who started the season without Caitlin Bickle, remains without transfer guard Aijha Blackwell, who sustained a lower leg injury in the third game. Head coach Nicki Collen said Blackwell has not signed off on sharing medical information. The Bears kept it tight with Maryland and Michigan, and defeated Villanova.

Winner: Players stepping up

The flip side of injuries is someone has to step up, and sometimes it’s in a big way.

Kansas State’s chances nearly bottomed out in many’s eyes when Ayoka Lee, who holds the NCAA record for points in a single game (61), was ruled out for the season after knee surgery in August. She averaged 22 points, shooting 56.3%, 10.3 rebounds and 2.9 blocks per game.

The Wildcats (9-2) have taken it in stride and notched a win over Iowa for their resume. Big 12 play begins on Dec. 31 at Texas.

Sophomore guard Serena Sundell is hitting a higher percentage of shots (36.4% to 43.2%), rebounding more (3.4 to 4.6) and is limiting her turnovers (2.9 to 1.6) while Jaelyn Glenn has doubled her scoring output (6.6 to 13.6 ppg) in the same minutes.

Bigger still for the Wildcats is Oklahoma transfer Gabby Gregory averaging a career-high 21.2 points (41.9% FG), 6.1 rebounds and two assists per game.

As is always the case in Storrs, the UConn reserves are stepping up to fill the voids. Aubrey Griffin was crucial against Princeton and Aaliyah Edwards put up another solid game with 25 points against Maryland. But it is freshman guard Inês Bettencourt who has been most impressive.

Bettencourt was ready to head to Northwest Florida, a junior college, to get into the U.S. college system as a prospect from Portugal. In August, after Bueckers tore her ACL, she caught the eye of UConn coaches after the U18 European Championships.

She flew to Connecticut the day classes started and is now “getting baptism by fire,” Auriemma said, with so many more injuries forcing her into the starting point guard role.

“The kid’s never been in a situation like this in her life,” Auriemma said after her free throws helped seal the Princeton win.

Bettencourt then started against the ranked Maryland squad and performed better than the box score showed. She’ll have a full week of practice at the position before Sunday’s game.

Maryland guard Diamond Miller brings the ball up court during the second half against Connecticut on Dec. 11, 2022, in College Park, Maryland. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
Maryland guard Diamond Miller brings the ball up court during the second half against Connecticut on Dec. 11, 2022, in College Park, Maryland. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Winner: Maryland’s historic victory

For the first time in eight tries, Maryland defeated UConn, 85-78, on Sunday and added another solid win to the resume — this time without needing the buzzer-beating theatrics.

The Terrapins, who were ranked No. 20 last week, hit bumps with losses to DePaul and Nebraska (a loss to South Carolina was expected). They were sandwiched around the Notre Dame game won by a buzzer-beating bucket by Diamond Miller. And on Thursday, Maryland escaped an upset at the hands of Purdue with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by Shyanne Sellers.

It looked like it would come down to another Terrapins winner at Maryland’s Xfinity Center, but UConn trailed by four with 1:05 to play. Miller hit a 3-pointer to make it 83-76 and essentially end it after struggling in the first half.

Miller scored 17, Sellers added 19 and Abby Meyers led the offense with 20 in a well-balanced game for Maryland. They scored 42% of their output from 3-point range (12-of-30), better than their 28.7% clip on the season. Their 21 points off 22 UConn turnovers were crucial and they celebrated in front of 12,566 fans, the most since Maryland last played UConn at home in December 2016.

It’s the first time since December 2010 the Huskies have committed at least 20 turnovers in back-to-back games.

Notre Dame&#39;s Olivia Miles and Lauren Ebosmile as they walk off the court after beating Merrimack on Dec. 10, 2022 in South Bend, Indiana. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)
Notre Dame's Olivia Miles and Lauren Ebosmile as they walk off the court after beating Merrimack on Dec. 10, 2022 in South Bend, Indiana. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)

Loser: Record books

Aneesah Morrow, the 2021-22 Freshman of the Year, is out to crash through record books. DePaul’s 6-foot-1 sophomore power forward crossed 1,000 career points in a 81-63 win over Northwestern on Saturday. It took her 43 games to reach it, ranking 13th fastest in Division I history. She’s averaging 28.5 points per game through 10 games this year and 23.4 points per game over her career.

Her 45 points against Northwestern broke the program’s single-game record previously held by Beth Hasenmiller, who set it at 42 points against Valparaiso in March 1991. Morrow came one point shy of the mark last February. She also fell one rebound shy of DePaul’s single-game rebound record of 28 set by Latasha Byears in 1996.

Olivia Miles continues to write her name into Notre Dame’s books. The sophomore point guard became the first player in program history with three triple-doubles after a 13-point, 13-rebound and 14-assist game against Merrimack on Saturday. She played 28 minutes.

It pushes her past Notre Dame greats Skylar Diggins-Smith and Jackie Young, who each have two.

Games to watch this week

Thursday

No. 1 South Carolina (9-0) at South Dakota State (6-4), ESPN2 at 7 p.m. ET — South Dakota State will have another chance at a resume-builder after wins against Louisville and Kansas State. It fell short against Creighton and UCLA.

UCLA (9-1) at USC (9-0), Pac-12 Networks at 10 p.m. ET — It’s the Pac-12 opener for both teams. USC is one of the 12 remaining undefeated teams as of Monday morning, but has been largely untested.

Saturday

Arkansas (12-0) at Creighton (8-1), FloHoops at 2 p.m. ET — The Razorbacks are one of those undefeated programs and the one with the most wins. Their current signature win is Kansas State.

Sunday

Florida State (10-1) at UConn (7-2), ESPN at 1 p.m. ET — UConn will have had time to rest and possibly have healthy players back. Florida State’s Ta’Niya Latson is averaging 25.5 ppg and the team ranks top-50 in field-goal percentage (45.9%).

Florida Gulf Coast (8-2) at Kentucky (7-2), SECN+ at 1 p.m. ET — FGCU remains the Division I leader in 3-point attempts (33.8 per game) and in makes per game (11).

Tennessee (6-5) at Stanford (10-1), ABC at 3 p.m. ET — Four players are averaging between 10.5 and 12.4 points per game for a balanced Stanford team. They’re out-rebounding teams by a margin of 19, ranking third behind LSU and South Carolina.

Iowa State (7-2) vs Villanova (9-2), 3:30 p.m. ET — It’s the second game of the Hall of Fame Women’s Showcase in Uncasville, Connecticut. Iowa State’s Ashley Joens is averaging 19.6 ppg and 9.1 rpg. Stephanie Soares is averaging 16 and 9.1, respectively, in 23.6 minutes per game.

Notre Dame (8-1) at Virginia Tech (10-0), ACCN at 4 p.m. ET — Notre Dame’s offense ranks fourth (88.2 ppg) and Virginia Tech’s defense is third allowing 48.5 ppg.

Arizona (7-1) vs Baylor (7-2), ESPN2 at 7:30 p.m. ET — Arizona is coming into the week off a crushing loss to Kansas, 77-50.

Oregon State (6-2) vs. LSU (9-0), Pac-12 Networks at 11 p.m. ET — LSU will play its first Power Five team after a lopsided nonconference schedule.

AP Top 25 poll (as of Dec. 12)

1. South Carolina (9-0)

2. Stanford (10-1)

3. Ohio State (10-0)

4. Indiana (10-0)

5. Notre Dame (8-1)

6. Virginia Tech (10-0)

7. North Carolina (8-1)

8. NC State (9-1)

9. UConn (7-2)

10. UCLA (9-1)

11. LSU (9-0)

12. Iowa (8-3)

13. Utah (8-0)

14. Iowa State (7-2)

15. Maryland (9-3)

16t. Oregon (7-1)

16t. Creighton (8-1)

18. Baylor (7-2)

19. Michigan (9-1)

20. Arizona (7-1)

21. Arkansas (12-0)

22. Kansas (9-0)

23. Gonzaga (9-2)

24. Oklahoma (8-1)

25. Villanova (9-2)

Recommended Stories

  • South Carolina tops women's AP Top 25, Kansas cracks poll

    Kansas has cracked The Associated Press women's basketball poll for the first time in nearly 10 years after a huge win while South Carolina remained the unanimous No. 1 team. The 22nd-ranked Jayhawks routed then 12th-ranked Arizona by 27 points on the road to break into the AP Top 25 released Monday. The top five teams remained the same with the Gamecocks followed by Stanford, Ohio State, Indiana and Notre Dame in voting by a 28-member national media panel.

  • Ole Miss football transfer tracker: Follow all of Lane Kiffin's portal activity

    After concluding the 2022 regular season with an 8-4 record, can Lane Kiffin once again use the transfer portal to his favor?

  • David Foster and Katharine McPhee on new Christmas album, their first musical pairing in 17 years

    David Foster and Katharine McPhee haven't publicly collaborated in 17 years – until now, with their new album, "Christmas Songs."

  • Brett Moffitt joins AM Racing Xfinity team for 2023

    Brett Moffitt will drive for AM Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series next season.

  • Kane sends penalty, England's World Cup hopes, over the bar

    AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) Late in the match and with the ball resting motionless on the penalty spot, Harry Kane stood ready, concentrated, eyeing the goal and his teammate from Tottenham in front of it. France forward Kylian Mbappe celebrated emphatically, but Kane was far less animated. It was the chance to get back on even terms, exactly 30 minutes after Kane had scored from that same penalty spot to make it 1-1.

  • Heat’s Victor Oladipo returns to Indiana for first time since Pacers trade: ‘It is home’

    Victor Oladipo returned from injury to make his season debut for the Miami Heat last week. He will begin this week by making his return to a familiar place that he has not been back to in nearly two years.

  • Giants humiliated in 48-22 loss to rival Eagles

    The Philadelphia Eagles completely dismantled the New York Giants, 48-22, in Week 14 and celebrated a playoff berth at MetLife Stadium.

  • 49ers lose star WR Deebo Samuel to left ankle injury

    San Francisco 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel was taken off the field on a cart after injuring his left ankle on a running play. Samuel's leg buckled as he fumbled the ball on a carry late in the second quarter of San Francisco's 35-7 win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Coach Kyle Shanahan said after the game that Samuel didn't break any bones, but likely sustained a high ankle injury that could sideline him for several weeks.

  • Laugh all you like, Kylian Mbappe –we've been here before

    Everyone is offended just after they have lost, so there can be little surprise that Kylian Mbappe has earned some anger for his reaction to Harry Kane’s missed penalty. With England trailing 2-1 in their World Cup quarter final in the outskirts of Al-Khor, they were awarded a penalty. This was their second of the match, with Kane dispatching the first with apparent ease past his Tottenham team-mate Hugo Lloris. Unfortunately for Gareth Southgate’s side, and as everyone familiar with England's r

  • Mizzou adds commitment from Oklahoma WR transfer Theo Wease

    Missouri made a big splash in the transfer portal on Saturday, landing a commitment from former Oklahoma wide receiver Theo Wease. Wease is currently ranked the No. 24 transfer prospect, according to the Rivals Transfer Tracker. Across three seasons with the Sooners, Wease hauled in 64 catches for 1,033 yards and 10 touchdowns.

  • White Lotus boss breaks down THAT death in season 2 finale

    White Lotus boss Mike White breaks down THAT death in season 2 finale.

  • Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell reacts after 34-23 loss to Lions

    Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell speaks with reporters after Sunday's 34-23 loss to the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

  • Five Badgers declare for the 2023 NFL draft

    Over the last week, five Wisconsin Badgers have declared for the 2023 NFL draft:

  • Terence Steele to miss rest of year with torn ACL

    Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said that the team feared a serious injury for right tackle Terence Steele after he left their win over the Texans and word on Monday is that Steele will miss the rest of the season. According to multiple reports, tests showed that Steele suffered a torn ACL during Sunday’s [more]

  • Check out Jason Frakes' ballot for AP Kentucky high school basketball polls

    The official polls will be released Monday afternoon.

  • Josh Allen performs 360 hurdle for first down against Jets

    Josh Allen hurdles a man, took a hit and spun 360 degrees in the air.

  • Purdue Reaches No. 1 In AP Top 25 Poll

    © Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports Purdue basketball has moved up to No. 1 in this week's AP Top 25 Poll. This ranking comes after the Boilermakers picked up wins over Hofstra and Nebraska .Purdue was powered by Zach Edey and Fletcher Loyer for a second consecutive week.

  • Fantasy Football: Sit/Start help for Week 14 of the NFL season

    Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don shares his lineup advice for every game on the Week 14 slate.

  • Second Journalist Dies Covering Qatar World Cup

    A journalist covering the FIFA World Cup died “suddenly” in recent days, a Qatar newspaper has reported, with the announcement on Saturday following by a day reports of the death of U.S. journalist Grant Wahl. The Saturday death also following an earlier incident that day in which a security guard was placed in intensive care […]

  • Mike McDaniel on Tyreek Hill, Jeff Wilson injuries: Nothing “significantly ruled out” for Week 15

    With a bad performance from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on Sunday night, the Dolphins offense looked pedestrian for the second week in a row. Now there’s some question as to the availability of a pair of key offensive players for next week. Receiver Tyreek Hill played through an ankle injury in Sunday’s 23-17 loss to the [more]