Women's Champions League: Emma Hayes 'not thinking about fairytales' against Barcelona

Emma Hayes won the Women's Champions League while assistant coach at Arsenal in 2007 [Getty Images]

Women's Champions League semi-final first leg - Barcelona v Chelsea Date: Saturday, 20 April Venue: Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys Kick-off: 12:30 GMT Coverage: Listen to full commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live and follow updates online

Emma Hayes says she is "not thinking about fairytales" as Chelsea prepare to face Barcelona in the Women's Champions League semi-finals.

Hayes leaves Chelsea at the end of the season to manage the US women's national team and is yet to win the competition with Chelsea.

Barcelona, who host Chelsea on Saturday, beat the Blues in the 2021 final and in last season's semi-finals.

"They are world class with unbelievable players," said Hayes.

"But I'm not thinking about fairytales. [Barcelona] have been a top team in Europe in recent years. They are deserving of all the accolades they have achieved but it's a football match. There are two legs. All our job has been is to get ourselves in a position to get here in the competition."

Hayes says it was inevitable Chelsea would have to take on Barcelona at some point in the competition

"We're happy for it to be our turn in the semi-finals. We understand the team and the opponent," she added.

Chelsea are boosted by the availability of captain Millie Bright, who has been absent since November, and England forward Lauren James, who missed Wednesday's 3-0 WSL victory over Aston Villa.

Hayes said Barcelona have done "amazing things" but hopes other English sides can challenge more regularly in Europe soon.

"Listen, I think Barcelona's team will go down in history as one of the greatest women's teams ever," said Hayes. "Barcelona is a generation that deserves the credit they get. They've done amazing things on the pitch. People don't realise how hard it is to play against them."

'Hayes' legacy will not be defined on a Champions League'

Erin Cuthbert has never beaten Barcelona while facing them for Chelsea in the Women's Champions League [Getty Images]

Chelsea midfielder Erin Cuthbert started both games as they were knocked out by Barcelona in the semi-finals last year but she "can't wait" to test herself against Europe's best once again.

There is expected to be around 37,000 supporters at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.

"Every game, for the past couple of months, has felt like a cup final. It's a must-win, every game," said Cuthbert.

"I love this part of the season, I thrive on this pressure of performing. It brings out a different side of me, a different animal, and I'm really excited to play against some of the best players in the world and show them what I can do as well."

It has not gone to plan so far in Hayes' final season with Chelsea having already been knocked out of the Women's FA Cup, after losing the Continental Cup final to Arsenal earlier this year.

However, they remain level on points with Manchester City at the top of the Women's Super League table and Cuthbert says Hayes' legacy "will not be defined on a Champions League" trophy.

"Nothing extra enforces my commitment to winning any title. If you're a Chelsea player, the commitment is to win every single title that you're involved in," added Cuthbert.

"[Emma] has been an incredible servant to the women's game. She's single-handedly driven it up so much across the world. We don't owe it to Emma. We all want to win and if you don't want to win, you shouldn't be at a club like Chelsea."

'We are prepared' for Chelsea response

While Chelsea's quadruple hopes have faded, Barcelona are still on track to win four trophies.

Having already won the Spanish Super Cup, Barca have booked their Copa de la Reina final place and have a 12-point lead in Liga F.

Boss Jonatan Giraldez, who is leaving the Catalan club at the end of the season to take charge of NWSL side Washington Spirit, is expecting to face a Chelsea side hungry to put their recent domestic cup disappointments behind them in their bid for European glory.

"They come from losing two important titles," he said.

"Surely this will lead them to seek to reverse the situation. We are prepared."