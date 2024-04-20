Is Wolves vs Arsenal on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Premier League fixture

Wolves host Arsenal in a crunch Premier League fixture that will determine whether the Gunners can maintain their challenge for the title.

A surprising defeat to Aston Villa last time out saw Arsenal drop below Manchester City in the table and Mikel Arteta’s side are now chasing the champions once again. With City in FA Cup action today, Arsenal have the chance to build some pressure and regain top spot should they triumph at Molinuex. The visitors will have to shake off a disappointing loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League as they refocus their season on winning the top flight.

Gary O’Neil’s team are comfortably in the middle of the table with no threat of relegation. There is an outside chance they could sneak up to seventh and clinch European football next season but their main aim will be to make things as tricky as possible for Arsenal today. They have proven to be stubborn customers are home with wins over Tottenham, Chelsea and Man City here already this season.

Here’s everything you need to know, while you can get the latest match odds and tips here. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

When is Wolves vs Arsenal?

The match will kick off at 7.30pm BST on Saturday 20 April at Molineux with the time determined by the day’s earlier FA Cup schedule.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League with coverage starting at 7pm. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the team news?

Wolves’ Pedro Neto returned to training for the first time since picking up a hamstring injury against Fulham in March but is unlikely to feature in this game. Hwang-hee Chan made his comeback from injury as a second half substitute against Nottingham Forest and is in line to start.

Arsenal do not have any additional injury worries despite Bukayo Saka taking a knock to the head in their midweek Champions League clash against Bayern Munich. Jurrien Timber is a long-term absentee.

Predicted line-ups

Wolves XI: Sa, Semedo, Bueno, Kilman, T. Gomes, Doherty, Doyle, Lemina, J. Gomes, Sarabia, Cunha

Arsenal XI: Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Rice, Odegaard, Havertz, Saka, Trossard, Jesus.

Odds

Wolves to win: 7/1

Draw: 4/1

Arsenal to win: 1/3

Prediction

With the the Gunners now out of Europe the rest of their season is dependent on winning the Premier League. To do so they need to win every game and even then it may not be enough with Manchester City leading the table. Expect Arsenal to come out flying though it will not be an easy victory against Gary O’Neil’s team.

Wolves 0-2 Arsenal.