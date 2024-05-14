Can Wolves stop Gordon and get Edwards some help in Game 5?

NBA Western Conference semifinalsNo. 2 Denver vs. No. 3 Wolves (series is tied 2-2)

Game 5: 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at Ball Arena, Denver

TV, radio: TNT, 100.3 FM and iHeartRadio app

Opening bell: Denver power forward Aaron Gordon was the X-factor in the Nuggets' 115-107, series-tying victory in Game 4 on Sunday night at Target Center. He brought the ball up the court at times and shot almost flawlessly even though his attempts often were contested. He made his first 10 shots from the field and finished 11-for-12. He also had seven rebounds, six assists, two blocks and a steal. He's the first NBA player to record 27 points, seven rebounds and six assists while shooting 90% from the field.

Watch him: Karl-Anthony Towns. Teammate Anthony Edwards gave the Wolves a career playoff-high 44 points in Game 4, but they got little else elsewhere after the Nuggets dared Jaden McDaniels and Rudy Gobert to score. The Wolves will need much more from Towns than his Game 4 performance. He made just one of his first 10 shots and scored only three points before halftime. By then, the Wolves trailed 64-49 after their disastrous finish to the first half. Towns finished with 13 points, shooting 5-for-18 finish, and grabbed 12 rebounds.

Injuries: The Nuggets list guard Jamal Murray as questionable because of a calf strain.

Forecast: Neither team has won on its home floor in this series, but the Nuggets are rolling and have the momentum after their two victories at Target Center. Yes, the Wolves had the momentum after winning the first two in Denver, but they don't have the championship pedigree.