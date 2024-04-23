Wolverhampton Wanderers v Bournemouth preview: Team news, head to head and stats

TEAM NEWS

Wolves hope to welcome back Nelson Semedo, who missed the defeat against Arsenal because of a calf injury.

Pablo Sarabia, Mario Lemina and Rayan Ait-Nouri were unable to start last weekend but could be included against Bournemouth after all three came off the bench versus the Gunners.

Bournemouth must assess the fitness of several players closing in on a return, including Tyler Adams and Chris Mepham.

Marcus Tavernier and Ryan Fredericks remain out.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Bournemouth have won just one of the seven Premier League meetings, a 1-0 victory for Gary O'Neil's Cherries at Molineux in February last year.

Wolves can win both league matches against Bournemouth in a season for the second time, after 2019-20 in the Premier League.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves are winless in six games in all competitions, following four victories in their previous five.

They could lose four successive home matches for the first time since February 2017 in the Championship.

Wolves can also fail to score in successive home fixtures for the first time in more than two years.

They are the only team in the top five European leagues yet to score from outside the penalty area, having made 134 unsuccessful attempts.

Hwang Hee-chan has failed to score in eight of his last nine Premier League appearances, including each of the last five.

Bournemouth