Wolverhampton Wanderers v Bournemouth preview: Team news, head to head and stats
TEAM NEWS
Wolves hope to welcome back Nelson Semedo, who missed the defeat against Arsenal because of a calf injury.
Pablo Sarabia, Mario Lemina and Rayan Ait-Nouri were unable to start last weekend but could be included against Bournemouth after all three came off the bench versus the Gunners.
Bournemouth must assess the fitness of several players closing in on a return, including Tyler Adams and Chris Mepham.
Marcus Tavernier and Ryan Fredericks remain out.
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
Bournemouth have won just one of the seven Premier League meetings, a 1-0 victory for Gary O'Neil's Cherries at Molineux in February last year.
Wolves can win both league matches against Bournemouth in a season for the second time, after 2019-20 in the Premier League.
Wolves are winless in six games in all competitions, following four victories in their previous five.
They could lose four successive home matches for the first time since February 2017 in the Championship.
Wolves can also fail to score in successive home fixtures for the first time in more than two years.
They are the only team in the top five European leagues yet to score from outside the penalty area, having made 134 unsuccessful attempts.
Hwang Hee-chan has failed to score in eight of his last nine Premier League appearances, including each of the last five.
Bournemouth
Bournemouth require only five points from their final five matches to surpass the club Premier League record of 46 set in 2016-17.
The Cherries need one more away win to match the club record of six in a season, set during their debut campaign in 2015-16.
Bournemouth have scored in 12 consecutive away league games for the first time since a run of 13 from January to August 2005 in the third tier.
Andoni Iraola's side failed to net in only one of their 16 Premier League away fixtures this season, a 3-0 defeat at Everton in October.
Bournemouth have won five of their last six midweek Premier League matches, keeping four clean sheets in that run.
They have lost five Premier League matches when scoring the opening goal this season - only Brentford, with six, have lost more.
The Cherries have dropped 27 points from winning positions, second only to Brentford's 30.
Dominic Solanke has scored 18 Premier League goals, with his nine away from home being the joint most by a Cherries player in a season, along with Josh King in 2016-17 and Callum Wilson in 2018-19.
Justin Kluivert has scored six Premier League goals, equalling the total his father Patrick Kluivert managed for Newcastle United in 2004-05.