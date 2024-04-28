Wolfpack slug way to 2 wins

Apr. 28—BELGRADE — Kenadie Goudette led off the first inning of Glacier's first game with a solo home run, and Zoey Allen hit three on the day as the Glacier slugged its way to two non-conference softball wins Saturday.

The Pack (11-2) hit four homers in an 11-0, five-inning win over Billings West, then slugged three more and in an 11-9 win over the Belgrade Panthers at the Class AA Crossover tournament.

Glacier 11, West 0

Goudette's home run started a nine-run first inning for the Wolfpack, with eight coming after two were out. Emma Cooke tripled, an error extended the inning three batters later Zoey Allen went yard for a 6-0 lead.

Bella Hodous was then hit by a pitch, Goudette hit a single and Olivia Warriner followed with another home run, making it 9-0.

Ella Farrell hit a two-run homer in the fourth; Farrell also threw a five-inning one hitter, and struck out eight.

Glacier 900 20 — 11 9 2

B.West 000 00 — 0 1 2

Ella Farrell and Cazz Rankosky. K King, T Bush (2) and Q Freitag.

GLACIER — Kenadie Godet 2-3, Olivia Warriner 1-3, Rankosky 1-3, Emma cooke 1-3, Farrell 1-2, Karley Allen 1-3, Paishance Haller 1-3, Zoey Allen 1-2, Kaydence Walcheck 0-1, Bella Hodous 0-1, Khirsten Terrill 0-1.

BILLINGS WEST — M Boos 0-2, L Nance 0-2, L Nieto 1-2, R Viker 0-2, H Sawicki 0-2, T Bush 0-2, M Kavran 0-2, Freitag 0-2, King 0-1.

3B — Cooke. HR — Goudette, Farrell, Warriner, Z.Allen. RBIs — Warriner 3, Farrell 2, Z.Allen 2, Haller, Goudette.

Glacier 11, Belgrade 9

Cooke's RBI single in the fourth inning put the Pack ahead for good, 5-4; Paishance Haller hit a two-run homer and Allen followed with a solo shot to make it 9-4 in the fifth.

Allen added yet another home run, a two-run bomb, in the sixth — which was important because the Panthers, helped by two Wolfpack errors, scored four times in the seventh.

An RBI single by Ella Seaman cut the gap to 11-9, and brought the winning run to the plate. Farrell took over for Warriner in the circle — Warriner allowed just 3 earned runs in 6-plus innings, with eight strikeouts — and got a popup and strikeout to end it.

Haller, Cazz Rankosky and Allen all scored twice in the game, and Haller and Goudette stole bases.

Belgrade 300 101 4 — 9 12 2

Glacier 400 142 x — 11 14 5

Warriner, Farrell (7) and Rankosky. O Mills, E Seaman (5) and A Lund.

BELGRADE — B Ragland 3-5, Seaman 3-4, Mills 1-4, T Osler 0-4, B White 0-1, C Stephens 2-4, N Hoppe 0-0, A Lund 2-4, K Carrillo 0-4, R Devore-Feight 0-3, T Bowler 1-4.

GLACIER — Goudette 1-2, Warriner 1-2, Rankoski 1-3, Cooke 1-4, Farrell 1-4, K.Allen 2-4, Haller 3-4, T. Vivian 0-0, Z.Allen 3-4, Hodous 1-4, Terrill 0-0, Walcheck 0-0.

2B — Lund 2, SEaman, Mills, Hodous, Rankosky, Warriner. 3B — Bowler. HR — Z.Allen 2, Haller. RBIs — Ragland 2, Mills 2, Bowler 2, Stephens, Seaman, Z.Allen 3, Haller 2, Cooke 2, Warriner 2.