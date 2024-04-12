Wolfpack edges Sentinel, 5-4

Apr. 12—Zoey Allen's two-out RBI single broke a 4-4 tie in the fifth inning, and Glacier held on to beat visiting Missoula Sentinel 5-4 in Western AA softball Thursday.

Allen's hit scored courtesy runner Taelor Holt, who came into the game after Paishance Haller drew a one-out walk. Karley Allen's single moved Holt to third and set up the go-ahead base hit by Allen's younger sister.

Ella Farrell went the distance in the circle for Glacier (3-1), bouncing back from Tuesday's loss at Missoula Big Sky. She scattered eight hits, one walk and one hit batter and struck out seven.

Farrell also drew a bases-loaded walk for an RBI in the first, just ahead of a pitching change by Sentinel. Piper Whitman threw 5 2-3 innings of relief for the Spartans, and also hit two doubles.

Cazz Rankosky's two-run single in the third inning staked the Wolfpack to a 4-1 lead, but Sentinel got two unearned runs in the fourth inning and an RBI single from Nina Sammoury that scored Kennedy Dypwick in the fifth, tying it at 4-all.

Sentinel 001 210 0 — 4 8 1

Glacier 202 010 x — 5 6 3

Alyssa Hanninen, Piper Whitman (2) and Nina Sammoury. Ella Farrell and Cazz Rankosky.

MISSOULA SENTINEL — Brooklyn Wright 0-4, Kennedy Dypwick 1-3, Sammoury 1-4, Haley Sellers 2-4, Kai Gillis 0-4, Sydney Goldbar 0-3, Whitman 2-2, Makenna Thorson 2-3, Hailey Papp 0-2, H Slater 0-0, I Schwartz 0-0.

GLACIER — Nakiah Persinger 0-2, Emma Cooke 0-3, Kenadie Goudett 1-3, Farrell 2-3, Paishance Haller 0-2, Taelor Holt 0-0, Rankosky 1-2, Karley Allen 1-3, Kaydee Walchek 0-0, Zoey Allen 1-3, Khirsten Terrell 0-3, Olivia Warriner 0-0.

2B — Whitman 2, Dypwick. RBIs — Sammoury, Rankosky 2, Farrell, Haller, Z.Allen.