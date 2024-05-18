Woj views Rockets as potential landing spot for Donovan Clingan, expects more interviews

There are elements to his game that you did not see at UConn that have been there. He has been someone that going back to his high school days, spent a lot of time behind the 3-point line and developing that game. …

His dominance for UConn, the improvement, the lateral quickness, his ability to recover and cover so much ground… you saw the NCAA Tournament. I mean, Illinois literally could not get anywhere near the basket with him on the floor.

As teams are meeting him, they know what the intel is on him. The kind of teammate he has been, the kind of leader he was, the kind of empathy he has for his teammates — that’s been known through his time at UConn. [Givony] just talked to teams today and yesterday who started to get to spend time with him, and anybody around him knew that was only going to enhance his stock.

I think he will only go to select teams and spend even more time in their organization. That’s only going to help his case at No. 1 [with Atlanta], No. 2 with Washington, or perhaps even No. 3 with the Rockets.