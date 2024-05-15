Donovan Clingan believes in potential fit with Rockets, Alperen Sengun

After Houston’s unexpected lottery jump to the No. 3 overall selection in the 2024 NBA draft, Connecticut center Donovan Clingan is among the more popular mock-draft projections at that slot.

There is, however, one tricky issue. Clingan plays almost exclusively at center, as does current Rockets center Alperen Sengun — who has become an emerging star entering his fourth season.

So, would it be worth it to draft Clingan, if there’s no clear path (as the roster is currently constructed) to a starting role? Or, perhaps by one or both developing a 3-point shot, is there a way the Rockets could eventually play both Clingan and Sengun together?

These are questions that general manager Rafael Stone and Houston’s front office will need to ponder in the weeks leading up to the June 26 first round. But at this week’s draft combine in Chicago, Clingan expressed confidence that the pairing could work.

Via Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle:

If he’s working inside, I’ll be able to step out and shoot the 3 and be able to space the floor. I could be very impactful at the defensive end, having team defense, ball-screen defense. I can see myself with [Sengun], for sure.

According to Feigen, Clingan fared well in shooting drills at the combine. However, game situations are obviously a greater challenge.

Beyond Clingan, Houston’s other popular mock-draft projections at No. 3 include Kentucky guards Reed Sheppard and Rob Dillingham, as well as French forward Zaccharie Risacher.

Story originally appeared on Rockets Wire