WNBA Preseason: How to Watch Caitlin Clark’s Indiana Fever Debut, Plus More WNBA Games Without Cable

The WNBA is back for what could be a defining season for the league. Preseason launches with Caitlin Clark making her Indiana Fever debut against the Dallas Wings on Friday (May 3).

“The embrace has been amazing,” Clark said of Indiana in a recent interview. “I think coming to a city that really supports [not just] basketball, but women’s basketball specifically, I couldn’t really imagine a better place to be playing my first WNBA season. I’m super excited.”

Of course, Clark isn’t the only rookie making her debut. Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardosa will also suit up tonight, for their first WNBA game with the Chicago Sky on Friday, while Cameron Brink will play her first game with the Los Angeles Sparks on Saturday night (May 4).

Keep reading for ways to stream WNBA games live.

WNBA Live Stream: Where to Watch Games Online

The WNBA 2024 Preseason kicks off with the Chicago vs. Minnesota at 7 p.m. ET, and Indiana Fever vs. Dallas Wings at 8 p.m. ET. Both games will be available on WNBA League Pass and local networks such as Bally Sports Midwest.

How to Join WNBA League Pass

Basketball fans can watch WNBA out-of-market games (including Clark’s opening game) with a subscription to WNBA League Pass.

Subscribe to WNBA League pass for $12.99/month, or 34.99/year to access live out-of-market games, plus every game on-demand and hundreds of archival games.

Click below to join, keep reading for more ways to watch WNBA games.

wnba league pass: $12.99/month

How to Watch WNBA Games on Bally Sports

If you’d rather not subscribe to WNBA League, there are other ways to catch local WNBA games live and on-demand. Friday’s Indiana vs. Dallas game will broadcast on Bally Sports, but the channel isn’t available in all areas.

For Midwest viewers who don’t have cable but want to watch Clark’s debut, Bally Sports is also available on DirecTV and Fubo.

To watch games outside of your local area, subscribe to Bally Sports+ and enjoy the WNBA from anywhere. The streamer also offers access to NBA, NHL, MLB, Professional Women’s Hockey League, British Basketball League, and other sports leagues. Click below to launch your 7-day free trial.

Bally sports+: free trial

How to Watch WNBA Games on DirecTV

You can stream select WNBA Games on DirecTV, including local games that broadcast on Bally Sports and other networks such as ESPN, ABC and ESPN2 (use ExpressVPN to stream internationally).

directv free trial

DirecTV Stream offers 75+ channels including plenty of sports channels: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, FS1, FS2, NBA TV, NHL Network, Bally Sports, NBC Sports Network, and more.

How to Watch WNBA Games on ESPN

ESPN platforms will broadcast coverage of 25 WNBA games during the regular season, which starts on Tuesday, May 14. CBS/Paramount+ will air and stream eight WNBA games; 12 will be available on CBS Sports Network, 40 on NBA TV and 21 on Prime Video.

The season opener will feature a double header with Indiana at Connecticut Sun and Las Vegas Aces at Phoenix Mercury on Tuesday, May 14.

The WNBA Tip-Off, presented by CarMax, will take place on Saturday, May 18. The doubleheader will open with the New York Liberty vs. Indiana at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT on ABC, followed by Las Vegas vs. Los Angeles Sparks at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT.

Can you watch ABC without cable? Of course! If you don’t have a digital antenna, you can stream the network live on platforms such as DirecTV, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV and Sling TV.

How to Watch WNBA Games on Sling TV

Sling TV will stream select games in the WNBA Season. Subscribe to Sling Orange to stream Indiana at New York on Friday, May 14, at 7 p.m. ET on NBA TV. On May 15, Sling TV will stream Chicago vs. Washington and Las Vegas vs. Seattle on ESPN3. Other games on the Sling TV schedule include Minnesota vs. New York on Tuesday, May 18, and Seattle Storm vs. Minnesota on Thursday, May 20.

$30/month $40/month 25% off

sling tv promo deal

Join Sling TV and save $10 off for the first month. With Sling Orange, you can stream ESPN and other channels for $30 for the first month (reg. $40/month). Sling Blue is $45 per month, but new subscribers can sign up for $35 for the first month.

Other channels available on Sling TV: AMC, BET, CNN, Food Network, HGTV, History Channel, ID, Lifetime, TBS, and TNT.

How to Get WNBA Tickets

WNBA Tickets are expected to see a bump in popularity this year thanks to a team of rookies looking to make their make on the league. Ticket to Clark’s debut preseason game are sold out, but resale tickets are available starting at around $80 up to $400+, roughly three times higher than the average price of a game tickets.

WNBA tickets are available at StubHub, Vivid Seats, Game Time, Ticketmaster, and Seat Geek.

