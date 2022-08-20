WNBA playoffs 2022: Live updates from Liberty-Sky, Mercury-Aces in second games of Round 1

The 2022 WNBA postseason continues Saturday and Sunday with Game 2 of each first-round series. This season, the format has changed to best-of-three first-round series then best-of-five series in the semifinals and WNBA Finals. Eight teams made the postseason, and there are no longer byes for the top seeds. The New York Liberty, Las Vegas Aces, Connecticut Sun and Seattle Storm won the first game of their series. Follow Yahoo Sports for live coverage throughout the postseason.

WNBA playoffs first-round matchups

No. 1 Las Vegas Aces (26-10) vs. No. 8 Phoenix Mercury (15-21)

No. 2 Chicago Sky (26-10) vs. No. 7 New York Liberty (16-20)

No. 3 Connecticut Sun (25-11) vs. No. 6 Dallas Wings (18-18)

No. 4 Seattle Storm (22-14) vs. No. 5 Washington Mystics (22-14)

WNBA TV playoffs schedule

All times are ET.

Round 1, Games 1

Wednesday

New York 98, Chicago 91 (Liberty lead, 1-0)

Las Vegas 79, Phoenix 63 (Aces lead, 1-0)

Thursday

Connecticut 93, Dallas 68 (Sun lead, 1-0)

Seattle 86, Washington 83 (Storm lead, 1-0)

Round 1, Games 2

Saturday

New York at Chicago, noon on ESPN

Phoenix at Las Vegas, 9 p.m. on ESPN2

Sunday

Dallas at Connecticut, noon on ABC

Washington at Seattle, 4 p.m. on ESPN

Round 1, Games 3 (if necessary)

Tuesday

Chicago at New York, 8 p.m. on ESPN2*

Las Vegas at Phoenix, 10 p.m. on ESPN*

Wednesday

Seattle at Washington, 7 p.m. on ESPN2*

Connecticut at Dallas, 9 p.m. on ESPN*

*If both Games 3 on each night are necessary. If there is only one Game 3, it will be played at 9 p.m. on ESPN.