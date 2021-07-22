Which WNBA and NCAA teams are represented at the 2021 Olympics? Here are the players in Tokyo

The Olympics is known for introducing the world to some of the best athletes in the world, but there are some already notable names that will be present in Tokyo in sports like women's basketball.

Even though Team USA is the heavy favorite to take the gold this year as all players are on WNBA rosters, there is still other players in the association and at NCAA schools representing the remaining 11 teams that could surprise the U.S.

For example, Australia, which has six WNBA players on their roster, knocked off Team USA 70-67 on Friday in a pre-Olympic exhibition game.

Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) talks with Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird (10) will try and become the first players ever to win five Olympic gold medals in basketball when the United States women's team begins play at the Tokyo Games.

Australia

Bec Allen (New York Liberty), Ezi Magbegor (Seattle Storm), Leilani Mitchell (Washington Mystics), Alanna Smith (Phoenix Mercury), Stephanie Talbot (Seattle Storm).

Canada

Natalie Achonwa (Minnesota Lynx), Laeticia Amihere (University of South Carolina), Bridget Carleton (Minnesota Lynx), Aaliyah Edwards (University of Connecticut), Kia Nurse (Phoenix Mercury), Shaina Pellington (University of Arizona).

Nigeria

Upe Atosu (Butler University), Elizabeth Balogun (University of Louisville)

Puerto Rico

India Pagan (Stony Brook University), Isalys Quiñones (Darthmouth College).

Serbia

Angela Dugalic (UCLA), Ivana Raca (Wake Forest)

United States

Ariel Atkins (Washington Mystics), Sue Bird (Seattle Storm), Tina Charles (Washington Mystics), Napheesa Collier (Minnesota Lynx), Skylar Diggins-Smith (Phoenix Mercury), Sylvia Fowles (Minnesota Lynx), Chelsea Gray (Las Vegas Aces), Brittney Griner (Phoenix Mercury), Jewell Loyd (Seattle Storm), Breanna Stewart (Seattle Storm), Diana Taurasi (Phoenix Mercury), A'ja Wilson (Las Vegas Aces).

3x3 team: Allisha Gray (Dallas Wings), Stefanie Dolson (Chicago Sky), Kelsey Plum (Las Vegas Aces), Jackie Young (Las Vegas Aces).

